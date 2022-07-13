OnPolitics: Justice Amy Coney Barrett is neither right, left or center

Chelsey Cox and Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hello, OnPolitics readers.

Did you miss the Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday? Or any day? If so, don't worry. USA TODAY has recapped the biggest moments — from the sprawling, multi-step conspiracy pushed by former President Donald Trump and his aides to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to an explosive meeting between the White House counsel and Trump's legal team in the days leading up to the insurrection.

Access takeways from each hearing — including former attorney general Bill Barr's testimony, the effort to engage former Vice President Mike Pence in an Electoral College scheme, Trump's pressure campaign against statewide election officials and threats by Justice Department leadership to quit to halt a proposed leadership change — from a single source.

The next hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, scheduled for prime time July 21, will stream live on USATODAY.com.

It's Amy and Chelsey, and we understand you're busy but want to make sure you're getting the most important information.

To make your day easier, USA TODAY is breaking down the biggest news stories into shorter bites. Here are some stories with the day's latest news that get straight to the point with the information you need to know:

How has Justice Amy Coney Barrett influenced the Supreme Court?

Weeks after the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade, the decades-old ruling that guaranteed women access to an abortion, conservative Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett has reentered the spotlight as the sole woman justice to side with conservative colleagues in the decision.

Barrett, 50, rose to prominence when she replaced late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court. Her presence has been influential, not the least for her harried confirmation weeks before the 2020 presidential election and for becoming the fifth vote needed to overturn Roe.

"Her presence and her vote speak volumes,” said John Malcolm, vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the conservative Heritage Foundation. "Obviously, Barrett was the complete opposite of where Ginsburg would have been."

Barrett's voting record shows her aligned most often with Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who have proven to be more center-right in their opinions. But progressives who hoped she might also limit the Supreme Court's march to the right have been disappointed.

Court-watchers, however, have still praised Barrett's reasoning on the bench, says Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston.

"Gorsuch is making his presence felt by pushing the court to the poles. Kavanaugh is making his presence felt by moderating the court. But Barrett has done neither," Blackman said. "She is not pushing the court to the right, the left, or the middle."

Real Quick: more stories you may have missed

  • Hawley called transphobic law professor: Sen. Josh Hawley got into a heated exchange with Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges over who can be pregnant during a Senate hearing on abortion.

  • Latest updates on Ukraine conflict: North Korea on Wednesday joined Russia and Syria as the only nations recognizing the separatist, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

  • Inside 'unhinged' Oval Office meeting: An extraordinary meeting in Donald Trump's White House less than three weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack exploded into screaming, shouting and threats, according to testimony from the House hearing Tuesday.

Biden's Middle East agenda could be upended by a Netanyahu comeback

When President Joe Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday, he was greeted by a counterpart who shares his moderate, pragmatic style.

But Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid may not hold power for long.

In a few months, Biden may be dealing again with Benjamin Netanyahu, the conservative hardliner who embraced former President Donald Trump and bedeviled former President Barack Obama. Netanyahu, the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history and the current opposition leader, is eying a historic comeback in the upcoming elections, even as he stands trial in three different corruption cases.

Biden's past relationship with Netanyahu: Biden has a decades-long history and good personal rapport with Netanyahu; he once said they were “buddies” despite their not-infrequent policy clashes.

But a Netanyahu re-ascendance would complicate Biden’s efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran and to pressure Israel to improve its treatment of Palestinians. Netanyahu could go around Biden, as he did with Obama, and deal directly with congressional Republicans.

“It's clear who he would prefer. He’d prefer Lapid,” said David Makovsky, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “But he won't want to do anything that could be used by Bibi in a way that would be a boomerang backlash.”

