OnPolitics: Joe Biden meets with King Charles, UK prime minister Sunak before NATO summit

It marks Biden’s first visit to No. 10 Downing Street as president, USA TODAY’s Francesca Chambers reported, but it's his sixth meeting with Sunak.

Biden, traveling to a NATO summit in Lithuania, is also meeting privately with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

What were they discussing? Biden and Sunak discussed the war in Ukraine, with the U.S. announcing last week that it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Britain is one of more than 120 signatories on a convention that bans the weapons. They disperse smaller explosives called “bomblets," and critics of the move note that some bomblets don’t detonate immediately and can explode later.

Biden has said the weapons have a “very low dud rate,” and they won’t be used in civilian areas.

