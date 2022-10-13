OnPolitics: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump

Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen and Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Hi there, OnPolitics readers. The biggest news out of Washington today is a unanimous vote by the Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Donald Trump.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack took the extraordinary measure after a dramatic meeting where its members presented evidence that Trump incited the assault on the Capitol even though he knew he had lost the election.

"We must seek the testimony under oath of Jan. 6's central player," Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said of Trump, adding that the committee had "sufficient" information to issue criminal referrals related to multiple figures in the panel's investigation.

"We are obligated to seek answers from the man who set this all in motion."

📱 Read more about the subpoena, and why few expect Trump to submit to the committee's summons.

📱 Top takeaways from the hearing

Among the revelations in the hearing:

  • Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he was “stunned by the violence” as well as Trump’s “indifference” to it. “I thought he failed at a critical time to be the sort of leader that the nation needed.”

  • Footage was shown of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asking acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to get Trump to call off the rioters, as well as videos of Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence conferring on the state of the Capitol.

  • White House security officials were “in a state of shock” about the idea of Trump walking from the rally to the Capitol, one official testified, because it meant the event was no longer a rally, but “this would move from a normal, democratic, public event into something else.”

  • By 9 a.m. Jan. 6, the Secret Service noted some of the crowd was gathered outside a security perimeter at the rally and speculated “they have stuff that can’t come through? Would prob be an issue with this crowd.”

  • Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Trump called her, along with John Eastman, who explained to McDaniel the need for the RNC to help Trump’s campaign gather “contingent electors” in case the results of any elections changed. That was part of fake electors scheme, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., explained.

  • Trump’s “false victory speech” was planned well in advance of Election Day, regardless of results, committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

  • Trump confidant Roger Stone told Danish filmmakers on Nov. 1, 2020, that the then-president needed to declare victory no matter the results. “Possession is nine-tenths of the law,” he said.

📱 Read the full recap of the hearing here and what you missed.

More from today's Jan. 6 hearing

  • 🎥 'I don't want people to know we lost': Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the January 6 committee about former President Donald Trump's frustration following his loss after Election Day.

  • What happened in the first eight hearings? During the earlier hearings from the House Jan. 6 committee, officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces shared first-hand accounts from the Capitol attack. The committee also revealed what it was like inside the White House that day. Read the full recap here.

  • 🎥 Realtime reactions from lawmakers: Video showed that while rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, politicians like Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer were bunkered down inside the building.

🏛️Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is having a moment: Over the course of the first two weeks of arguments, Jackson spoke more than twice as many words as any of her colleagues. Here's how she's already making an impact during her tenure on the nation's high court. --Amy and Sarah Day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump

