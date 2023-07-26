OnPolitics: Hunter Biden has surprising day in court after plea deal falters

Hello OnPolitics readers! Hunter Biden’s day in court hasn’t gone as expected.

A federal judge refused to accept a plea agreement with President Joe Biden’s son after an unexpected disagreement erupted between prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

Wait, what was supposed to happen? Hunter Biden was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay income tax.

So why the change? U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika wants Hunter Biden’s team and prosecutors to come to an agreement, and she called a long midday recess. But Biden pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges that he failed to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018, when he received over $1.5 million each year.

Prosecutors and the defense lawyers disagreed about the terms of a plea agreement, with Biden arguing that any guilty plea meant immunity from other criminal charges.

Republican response: GOP lawmakers have already criticized the investigation as a “slap on the wrist” and favoritism towards the president’s son. Legal experts have mixed views on whether the two misdemeanor counts make up a sweetheart deal.

Read more here: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after judge said she wouldn't 'rubber stamp' deal

