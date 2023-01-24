OnPolitics: Georgia grand jury report on Trump stays secret for now

It's Tuesday, OnPolitics readers, and we have a rundown of the status of the anticipated grand jury report from an investigation of former president Donald Trump.

From reporter Kevin Johnson in today's live blog:

A Georgia judge on Tuesday did not make an immediate decision on the release of a grand jury's monthslong examination of interference in the 2020 election.

What was the investigation about?: The inquiry started in early January 2021 with former President Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor. The inquiry has since expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

What the judge said: "There will be no rash decisions," Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said, citing the extraordinary nature of the investigation.

Georgia DA argued report should stay secret: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the report should remain under wraps for now.

Media said it should be released: An attorney for a national media consortium that includes USA TODAY argued for the report's immediate release, citing an "extraordinary" public interest in the inquiry.

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

Classified docs found at Pence's home : This is the latest in a series of scandals involving classified documents at the homes of elected officials and former elected officials.

Senate talks Swift tickets: The Taylor Swift ticket debacle took center stage during a Senate hearing, which examined the lack of competition within the ticketing industry and grilled Ticketmaster executive following the company's mishandling of the music superstar's concert tickets.

DOJ files suit against Google parent company: Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., setting its sights on the company’s stranglehold on the digital advertising market, particularly the technology underlying digital advertising.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ally for anti-vaccine voters: With DeSantis expected in coming months to formally launch his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Fla. surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is emerging as a central player in the governor’s outreach to vaccine skeptics and opponents who now form a stunningly large part of the GOP’s national voter base.

🔮 Looking to 2024: The countdown to the 2024 election is on with candidates beginning to announce their intentions to run for Senate seats – or give them up, reporter Rachel Looker writes. Here are the candidates who have announced plans for a 2024 Senate bid.

