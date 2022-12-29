OnPolitics: Donald Trump's tax returns will be released Friday

Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

It's almost the new year, OnPolitics readers, but the news is still coming out of Washington.

Friday -- tomorrow -- is the anticipated release of Donald Trump's tax returns.

Catch up on the news, reported by USA TODAY national correspondent Donovan Slack:

🗎 The House Ways and Means Committee plans to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, 2015-2020, the years Trump was president and campaigning for president.

🗎 The returns are expected to include his personal returns and those for several businesses along with IRS audit materials. Staff are redacting personal information.

🗎 Why now? A Supreme Court decision in November after a long court battle paved the way for their release to the House panel, who voted to release the returns.

🗎 Trump's returns missed a "mandatory review" by the IRS, according to the House committee, and the Democrat-led panel said the release could improve auditing procedures at the Internal Revenue Service.

Go deeper: 🔎 Public's first look at Trump's tax returns on Friday

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • Jan. 6 investigation transcripts: More interview transcripts reveal a White House aide said Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows burned documents in a fireplace, Marjorie Taylor Greene's boasts of QAnon supporters traveling for the rally, and allegations of "grifting."

  • Congressman-elect George Santos under investigation: A local Long Island, N.Y., district attorney's office announced it will investigate the Republican elected to the U.S. House of Representatives after he lied about his resume. It's also reported that federal prosecutors are investigating his finances.

  • Israel swears in Netanyahu: Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister today, leading the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel’s history. What it could mean for Israeli allies and the world.

  • 'Zombie arguments' on climate change in 2022: These are the top myths about climate change -- many easily proven wrong -- that kept circulating this year.

📺 The 118th Congress will be sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3. Look for more coverage from our political team at USATODAY.com and on our app through the weekend (don't forget to sign up for politics alerts!). 📲

