OnPolitics: Donald Trump is a target in the Jan. 6 investigation. Here's what to know.

Hello OnPolitics readers. Former President Donald Trump is already facing two indictments, but he said Tuesday he’s a target of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

The former president could be indicted again over efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol, USA TODAY’s David Jackson, Josh Meyer and Ken Tran report.

Trump in a statement said Special Counsel Jack Smith sent a letter "giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

What does that mean? It’s not clear what Trump could be charged with in the complicated federal investigation, but experts say a so-called “target letter” does usually mean charges against a person are imminent.

Legal battles: Trump is already facing trials over hush money allegations in New York state and claims he mishandled classified documents in Florida. And on Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court rejected a request from Trump to prevent officials from prosecuting him over his efforts to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 presidential election.

Read more here: Donald Trump target in Jan. 6 investigation, predicts arrest and indictment in Jack Smith probe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another Donald Trump indictment? What to know about the Jan. 6 probe