OnPolitics: Which 2024 Republican is leading the pack in Iowa?

Hi OnPolitics readers. Iowa is a crucial early voting state for the crowded field of Republican primary candidates, and the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, has a peek at which GOP hopefuls are leading in the state.

📊 The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, released Monday shows former President Donald Trump with 42% support among likely 2024 Republican caucusgoers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails the former president with 19% support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with 9% support and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence with 6% each.

🎤 The poll comes ahead of the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Trump won’t be there, but his Republican rivals will likely be competing to see which White House hopeful can connect with voters and gain ground on the former president.

Read more here: How every GOP presidential candidate performed with likely caucusgoers in new Iowa Poll

