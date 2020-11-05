Early Black Friday steal: This 42-inch TV is an unreal $88 at Walmart—grab it while you can

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re on a tight budget, looking to outfit a smaller room or just want to save on a high-quality TV (and who isn’t?), then check out this amazing early Black Friday deal from Walmart.

The onn. 42-inch Class HD Roku Smart LED TV is selling for double digits. What? Yes, it’s true. For only $88 you can have this crisp LED TV with Roku built right in. That means access to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Disney+, HBO, Prime Video, VUDU and more.

Sized perfectly for a bedroom, guest room or small apartment, this 42-inch model delivers rich colors and inky black tones. You will smile every time you turn it on, knowing the low price you paid.

“This is an amazing TV,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The colors are bold and vibrant. The sound quality is probably the best I've heard on a flat screen TV. It does help to have the sound mode on ‘leveling’ otherwise some programs will be lower than others while ads will be super loud...Seriously this thing is awesome!!”

If you’re not familiar with the manufacturer onn., it’s a South Carolina-based electronics brand that specializes in premium-quality tech at low prices. If it’s important for you to keep your dollars local, this TV is a great option.

The TV has everything you need, including three HDMI ports, so you can connect a soundbar (to beef up the audio), a DVD or Blu-ray player (if you’re old school, in a good way) and a video-game console. Shoppers also love its audio quality.

“I love this TV,” shared a satisfied shopper. “It has huge sound, an awesome and easy to set up interface (especially if you've cut the cord like my wife and I have).”

It would make a great gift for a dorm-dweller or a teen at home whose gaming overtakes the living room. Move the whole operation to the bedroom, and enjoy some peace and quiet where you unwind. Click now, before this bargain is gone!

