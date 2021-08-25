OnlyFans suspends policy change after backlash

OnlyFans logo

OnlyFans has announced that it will delay making changes to policy on content creation, following a widespread backlash by its users.

The content subscription service announced plans last week to block sexually explicit photos and videos from October.

On Wednesday, it tweeted that it has "suspended the planned 1 October policy change".

It is currently unclear if the delay will be permanent.

OnlyFans wrote on twitter that it would "continue to provide a home for all creators".

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," said the company.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned 1 October policy change.

"OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

The company added that it will be emailing content creators with further information shortly.

One OnlyFans creator from London, who posts under the stage name John Thomas, welcomed the announcement from the platform.

However, he warned that it may not be enough to entice those who have already found new homes for their content to return.

"So it's short-term good news for sex workers reliant on the platform, and I would like to see this as the start of increased support, celebration and championing of sex worker rights by OnlyFans," he told the BBC.

"But I think there may well have been enough anxiety caused to see many models continuing the move to other platforms."

OnlyFans makes its money by taking 20% of all payments made to its content creators.

The platform reported a 75% increase in new creators in May last year - when the world was stuck at home during lockdown.