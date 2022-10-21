OnlyFans model murdered partner in break-up row

Sitala Peek & PA Media - BBC News
·3 min read
Bradley Lewis
Bradley Lewis died after a single stab to the heart

An OnlyFans model has been found guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend, whom she stabbed in the heart with a kitchen knife.

Abigail White, 24, stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, at their home in Kingswood, near Bristol after he ended their relationship earlier in the day.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court found her guilty after 12 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial.

White initially told police she had not stabbed him on 25 March.

White made £50,000 in one year working on the online streaming platform OnlyFans, where users can buy and sell content, and alleged Mr Lewis had been controlling with the money she made.

She denied murder but had admitted Mr Lewis's manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The jury heard their relationship was strained and that Mr Lewis had left the family home and was staying with his mother at the time.

In the days before she killed him, the court heard White had stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm and, on another occasion, he rang a friend and said: "Help me Sophie, she's trying to kill me, she's trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she's hurting me."

Wine and cocaine

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis had suffered a single, fatal wound, at least 7cm deep, to the chest, that entered his heart.

On the day of the attack he told White in a park that he no longer wanted to be with her.

They later met friends in a pub where White started a fight with some of the other drinkers.

The court heard she had drunk a bottle of wine as well as several other drinks and had taken a small amount of cocaine by this point.

They left the pub together and minutes after Mr Lewis and White got home, she stabbed him.

A neighbour called 999 after she heard White screaming and when she entered the house she found Mr Lewis lying on the kitchen floor.

White told her neighbour Mr Lewis had injured himself, the court heard.

'Anger and upset'

The model then phoned a friend and again told them and the police that Mr Lewis was responsible for the stabbing.

White later admitted she had stabbed him.

In court she said she had only intended to "shock and scare" Mr Lewis with the knife.

"We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side," White said.

"Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it, I had stabbed him."

"I picked up that knife in anger and upset, but I didn't want to hurt him or kill him," she told the jurors.

White accepted she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis but denied she was trying to protect herself.

She is due to be sentenced later.

Additional reporting by Harriet Robinson

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

