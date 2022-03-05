OnlyFans Announces Fund for Aspiring Fashion Creators and Stylists

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
OnlyFans
OnlyFans

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

OnlyFans is taking on the fashion industry.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, the social platform announced the Creative Fund: Fashion Edition, a "fashion-focused initiative" for aspiring creators.

Contestants' skills will be evaluated by celebrity stylists Law Roach and Maeve Reilly, as well as famed makeup artist Sir John, who will sit in as judges to "evaluate" their work in a series to air on OFTV, the release notes. Designer Rebecca Minkoff will serve as a mentor on the show while designer and reality star Francesca Farago will host.

The first-place winner will take home $50,000 and the second- and third-place winners will each receive $25,000.

RELATED: OnlyFans Restores Russian Creators' Accounts After They Were Locked Out amid War in Ukraine

"The Creative Fund allows us to develop opportunities for creators in a particular field. OnlyFans gives all creators a platform to express themselves and by focusing on fashion we're able to shine a spotlight on a new wave of creators in this inventive category as they look towards the future," OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan said.

Reilly added, "The OnlyFans Creative Fund is a great opportunity for those looking to jump into a fashion-related career. It gives contestants an opportunity to showcase their work and get advice from people that they might not be able to reach otherwise, like Law, Sir John and me. I'm excited to see what the finalists bring to the table!"

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes That His Mom Uses His 'OnlyFans Account' in Response to Dwayne Johnson's Prank

Candidates are instructed to submit their top five designs or styled looks with a submission video, via an online application. The top six finalists will head to Los Angeles once selected.

OnlyFan's fashion initiative is the second of its kind from the subscription-based service. Last year, it rolled out its first fund for musicians in the U.K., according to the release.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Who Makes $150K a Month from OnlyFans Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Sons Because of Her Page

Known for its racy content, OnlyFans is a subscription-based website on which people can pay a monthly fee to receive content directly from their favorite producers, ranging from photos to videos to online chats.

The website launched in 2016 and wasn't built specifically to share NSFW content, but because it has very few restrictions on what can be posted, it became known for the large amount of adult content creators were producing. And since it is an easy way to make money from home, the amount of creators (and subscribers) has skyrocketed during the pandemic as several celebrities saw an opportunity, and joined the platform in droves.

