We can only win from a showdown with Stonewall

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called on the Government to publish its long-awaited “gender guidance” for schools. She told this paper that teachers and families are “crying out” for ministers to act. She’s far from alone in her frustration; it’s been well over a year since the Government committed to producing this guidance and parents, schools, campaigners and MPs are growing impatient.

The need for guidance is not in doubt. Over the past decade, there has been an exponential rise in the number of children who are “questioning their gender”.

The number of girls referred to the Tavistock clinic rose by 5,000 per cent between 2010 and 2022, and 80 per cent of schools now have “trans identifying” children. Almost half of secondary schools allow pupils to self-declare their gender without parental consent.

Unsurprisingly, this has presented schools with challenges well outside their educational remit. When can a girl become a boy? Should boys use girls’ toilets or take part in girls’ sports? What are the legal, social and indeed grammatical consequences if teachers refuse to use the pronouns “they and them” to refer to a girl who says she is neither male nor female?

No doubt the majority of head teachers want to navigate a sensible course, but sadly there are also teachers – and third-party campaign groups – actively promoting gender ideology to children.

There’s no shortage of schools teaching that gender is a spectrum or proudly displaying the trans flag, as if it were in no way contentious to claim that you can change your gender as easily as you can change your clothes.

This ideology seems to have gripped every level of our education system. Just yesterday I had to complete a form to consent to my daughter’s school flu vaccination. The drop-down box wanted to know if my child was “male, female or non-binary”.

Failing to recognise a child’s biological sex in schools is a safeguarding risk. No girl should have to undress in front of a boy or vice versa and certainly no child should be lied to – or forced to lie – about another child’s sex. No child should be set on a pathway towards permanent sexual dysfunction and infertility by a school.

And while of course schools should have autonomy over localised policies such as uniform colour or the timings of the school day, the responsibility for setting legal safeguarding requirements lies with the Department for Education. It’s therefore a dereliction of duty for the department to have remained silent for so long in the face of such harm and confusion.

It is an indication of the failures of our human rights and equalities laws that the Government has had to commission legal advice to determine whether it would be lawful to require schools to treat all children according to their biological sex.

Government lawyers have previously cautioned that, without changing the law, such guidance could amount to indirect discrimination under the Equality Act. But many experts – including those who contributed to a recent Sex Matters report – are confident that such common sense rules would be lawful under existing legislation.

Whether the Government publishes its guidance next week or next year, it will almost certainly be challenged in court by those who want children to be transitioned. But rather than seeing this as a threat, or something to be avoided, the Government should see this inevitable legal battle as an opportunity.

Firstly, it will force Stonewall and its allies to make their case in public, and from what we’ve seen in Scotland and the Mermaids vs LGB Alliance case, those arguments don’t stand up to scrutiny.

Secondly, if the Government were to lose a judicial review, the judgment would at least establish which elements of the law need to be changed, and give Parliament the mandate to do it.

And lastly – and importantly in the run-up to an election – it might give voters hope that the Conservative Party is willing to stand up for conservative values.

For everyone’s sake, this guidance must be published now.

Miriam Cates is the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge

