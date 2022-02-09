The only way is up: how our roof extension led to planning permission for the whole street

India Block
·5 min read
Philip and Louise Allard at home in Islington (Juliet Murphy)
Philip and Louise Allard at home in Islington (Juliet Murphy)

Normally, building an extension won’t win you any favours with the people next door. But Louise and Philip Allard have surely remained in favour with their neighbours thanks to Philip’s job as a planning consultant.

Rather than apply just for their own mansard roof extension in 2019, the couple submitted a pre-application for the entire street, meaning that when any of their Kiver Road neighbours decide to build on top of their Victorian terraced homes, their planning application is guaranteed to be approved by Islington council.

Cuozzo Fleming, the architecture firm they employed to help maximise the project, has since been enlisted by five neighbours and counting following the Allards’ positive experience.

Don’t move, improve

When the couple bought the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in 2006 they didn’t expect to stay put long term. “It was really in a terrible state,” explains Louise, a managing partner at Allard Bailey Family Law.

“The previous occupant had been living there since 1945 and there was an asbestos building in the back garden. We didn’t have any money, we just replastered and painted it all white.”

The kitchen, including the stopped clock marking the date of the couple&#x002019;s wedding anniversary (Juliet Murphy)
The kitchen, including the stopped clock marking the date of the couple’s wedding anniversary (Juliet Murphy)

When their three sons arrived, the need for more space became pressing so they added a rear extension.

Managing the build themselves was a stressful experience. A two-week stay with Philip’s parents in Hertfordshire turned into four months of commuting while the project’s budget ballooned. But they managed to carve out five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a larger kitchen. “We really maxed out the space,” says Louise.

As the boys grew up, the home began to feel cramped again. Having endured one extension they weren’t thrilled at the prospect of another.

But, with house prices on the rise and stamp duty and other moving costs to factor in, the couple decided spending £125,000 to improve and expand their current home was the most financially sound option without leaving N19. This would also mean the boys — now aged 10, 12 and 14 — could remain near their schools and friends.

Clean lines in the new bathroom (Juliet Murphy)
Clean lines in the new bathroom (Juliet Murphy)

To avoid the stress of the first project, the couple wanted to work with an architect who could also help them get the most out of their property.

Cuozzo Fleming did just that, adding an extra 290sq ft of space in the form of a master bedroom and bathroom chock full of clever storage, tucked away above a sculptural staircase of Douglas fir wood. A skylight funnles natural light down the stairs and on to a home-office space tucked neatly into a corner of the landing.

A roof extension with minimal fuss

Practice co-founder Jenny Fleming, who oversaw the Kiver Road extension, says her experience on large builds made the N19 project a breeze, particularly when it came to managing truculent contractors and keeping the costs on track.

The new home office on the top floor landing (Juliet Murphy)
The new home office on the top floor landing (Juliet Murphy)

“With a client-contractor relationship, they’re in your space every day and you have to keep things pleasant,” explains Jenny.

“The good thing with having a third party is that I can be the bearer of bad news. They can come to me and whisper, ‘I don’t like what they’re doing,’ and I can crack the whip without the awkwardness.”

The couple were impressed. “Jenny managed to bring the whole project in on budget,” says Louise. “There were problems and she would just solve them. She was hardcore.”

To avoid a replay of the disruption caused by the first extension, Cuozzo Fleming built the extension as a separate box on top of the house, accessing it via scaffolding and only knocking through to put the stairs in at the end.

The bespoke headboard, designed by Philip (Juliet Murphy)
The bespoke headboard, designed by Philip (Juliet Murphy)

The project finished in December 2019 and the Allards were able to move into their bedroom on Christmas Eve. With both sides of the family coming to stay for the festive season, they were immediately grateful for the extra space.

When the pandemic hit London mere months later, the family was well-prepared to weather the challenge of working from home with three children. They were particularly glad of the home office.

“Before, if you had the odd day working from home you’d just sit at the kitchen table,” says Louise. “Then the whole world changed. That office space that Jenny carved out was a real lifesaver.” They even had enough space to welcome a new addition to the family: Buster the yorkiepoo.

Getting the interiors just right

The living room (Juliet Murphy)
The living room (Juliet Murphy)

Spending all that time at home also gave them a heightened appreciation of the time that Philip had spent planning the interiors. “My mum’s Danish and I’ve always really liked that Sixties Danish architecture and furniture with really nice, clean lines,” he says.

He designed the bed with its scalloped headboard, covered in bright red fabric from Kvadrat. The mattress lifts up, so the family suitcases can be stored underneath.

“People think, incorrectly, that it’s often the woman who’s got the strong views,” says Louise. “But Phil pretty much picked everything, he’s got exceptionally good taste and so that works for me.”

Jenny also helped the couple use the extension as a chance to tie the rest of the house together, bringing in a joiner, Jai Brodie, to create more storage in the communal areas, cladding in the stairwell and kitchen and a low storage unit in the living room.

A Danish flag from the Allards&#x002019; son&#x002019;s grandmother&#x002019;s holiday cabin (Juliet Murphy)
A Danish flag from the Allards’ son’s grandmother’s holiday cabin (Juliet Murphy)

“Bringing in a specialist craftsman was a bit more costly but it’s finally given us the finishes that we want,” says Louise. “Everything’s really practical and durable and looks good.”

As a finishing touch for the bedroom, the couple picked out a piece of art from a local artist that is customised with a map of the place in Brittany, France, where they holidayed with the boys each summer for 10 years.

Other sentimental touches in the interiors include a Danish flag in one of their son’s rooms from his grandmother’s holiday cabin in Denmark.

Down in the kitchen, a stopped clock was changed to show the time and date of the Allards’ wedding. “I don’t know if that’s too cheesy,” she says. “But we actually are notorious for forgetting our anniversary.”

Now the house is finished they can relax — almost. “The next project is turning the spare room into my own, slightly girly, office,” says Louise. “I’m going to be working from home most of the time and I live with four boys. So that will be the last and final project.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Krejci, Staal, Power among Olympic hockey players to watch

    BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci went home to the Czech Republic to play one more season in front of friends and family. Eric Staal did not get an NHL contract despite helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final. Thanks to the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Games, Krejci and Staal are at the Olympics once again. Krejci and Staal are among the biggest names at a men's hockey tournament that's a who's who of former and likely future NHL players. “It’s going to be competitive,” said Staal, who is Canada

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen fades to 10th in men's 5,000m

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen faded fast in the men's 5,000 metres en route to a 10th-place finish on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, 35, was the reigning silver medallist in the distance and held the world record until December. But he couldn't recapture that magic at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon, in Beijing. "I started out really well and I don't know what happened. I am really confused. I don't understand it," Bloemen told CBC Sports' Anastasi

  • Raptors' Barnes, VanVleet to compete in NBA all-star competitions

    The NBA says Raptors Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet will compete in all-star competitions on Saturday. Barnes will compete in the skills challenge while VanVleet will take part in the three-point contest. Barnes, the fourth Raptor to ever appear in the skills competition, leads all rookies in minutes per game, ranks second in rebounds and fourth in both scoring and assists. For the skills challenge, three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting,