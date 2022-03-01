‘The only way to grow’: William Levy’s cryptic post after split from longtime partner

Another Miami split.

It seems longtime couple William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez have parted ways, or at the very least separated.

The Cuban heartthrob, 41, has not commented outright on the personal matter; his last static social media was a month ago, a selfie showing off a graying beard.

On his Tuesday Stories, though, the actor shared a cryptic message: “If you’re serious about change, you have to go through uncomfortable situations. Stop trying to dodge the process. It’s the only way to grow.”

As for Gutierrez, she has gone into mama bear mode.

On her Instagram, the 42 year old actress posted a picture of the former pair with their two kids, Christopher, 15, and Kailey, who turns 12 on Saturday.

“Lately, and for obvious reasons, we have been a point of discussion, of insinuations, of assumptions,” the caption began. “They’re even coming to attack my children and making innuendos and questioning their personalities and values!!”

The telenovela star goes onto say that she and Levy raised their children with “love and respect” and taught them as best they could.

Gutierrez also wants her followers to know another party is not the reason for the breakup, so don’t troll her ex or call him a cheater.

“There is no one to blame!” wrote the L.A. native of her partner of almost 20 years. “I’m not happy about attacks on his person. I don’t appreciate it!! He is the father of my children, the most important man!! The one who looks after our well-being every day.”

Despite all the gushing over Levy, Gutierrez admits that this has been a challenging time for her family. The skincare line founder ends her post with a plea for privacy.

“It’s not an easy situation to be exposed to and to listen to different versions and to be such a target of attacks. Only he and I know everything we’ve been through, our truth as a couple. And that’s where it’s going to stay.”