The only way to fix this mess is to relax regulation and get the economy growing

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…

Whatever happens with Credit Suisse, last week’s wobbles in its share price, coming after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US, have reignited fears that the world’s financial system could suffer a major crisis, reminiscent of the financial crisis of 2008 to 2010.

In this country, that crisis began with the failure of Northern Rock, but on the global stage it is most closely associated with the name of Lehman Brothers. How have we got into the current situation, only a few years after the financial crisis?

The short answer is a collision between the natural characteristics of the actors and institutions of the financial system and the monetary policy-makers. This is nothing new. Financial instability did not begin with the Lehman Brothers debacle.

There were periods of economic collapse even before the advent of modern finance. Then, the three bringers of periodic economic misery were war, pestilence and famine.

In some parts of the world, the third of these has never gone away and the first two have recently staged a reappearance even in the developed countries in the shape of the Covid experience and the war in Ukraine. What next? A plague of frogs?

But with the advent of modern finance there emerged a fourth, wholly man-made, bringer of disaster: implosion of the financial and economic infrastructure, causing major corporate collapse, the reining in of consumer spending and a rise in unemployment.

The classic example of this sort of human-induced economic collapse is the Great Depression of the 1930s. In this country we got off lightly during this period, thanks partly to leaving the Gold Standard in 1931 and the consequent policy of sustained low interest rates. Although unemployment rose to 15pc, the peak to trough fall in GDP was “only” about 5pc.

By contrast, in both the United States and Germany, the 1930s were an economic catastrophe. GDP fell by 30pc and 24pc respectively. Unemployment rose to 25pc in the United States and 30pc in Germany. We all know what happened next.

The policy-makers learned some lessons from this crisis. In the early decades of the post-war period, the financial system was kept tightly controlled.

Those controls were gradually dismantled, however, and this, plus a ubiquitous over-confidence in the stability of the system by market practitioners, academics and policy-makers alike, set up the conditions for the financial crisis.

Nevertheless, this did not develop into anything like the 1930s, partly because of the lessons learned from that experience, especially the need for the central banks to pump money into the system.

The First World War was supposed to be the war to end all wars. Likewise the financial crisis was supposed to be the last of its kind. So what went wrong?

The system is almost certainly not as vulnerable as it was in the years leading up to 2008. For a start, banks are much better capitalised than they were, although arguably they should hold still more capital.

There do not seem to be the same egregiously risky asset types, equivalent to US sub-prime mortgages and the elaborate financial derivatives, which figured so prominently in the financial crisis.

Mind you, we never know what lies beneath the surface until it is exposed. And there are two key factors that make the system potentially vulnerable today. First, in several countries, real estate markets have enjoyed a huge boom which is now reversing. Substantial losses on real estate assets will have to be borne by someone.

Second, and more generally, we have recently emerged from a long period of very low interest rates.

When interest rates rose, this was always likely to bring difficulties as asset values came under pressure and some banks were shown to have been running substantial risks with mismatched assets and liabilities. This seems to have been a leading factor in the failure of SVB.

Does this mean that the world’s central banks were wrong to have cut interest rates to near-zero and pumped money into the system in the wake of the financial crisis? No. We will never know what would have happened if they had not done this but it could easily have developed into the Great Depression Mark 2.

Rather, the mistake was not to raise interest rates and rein back the monetary expansion earlier. Mind you, if the central banks had done this, there is no guarantee that they wouldn’t simply have brought on the financial crunch sooner.

You cannot say that there haven't been warnings of problems ahead. Many commentators have argued that interest rates were kept too low for too long and that this would sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.

Honourable mention should particularly be made of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), based in Switzerland, which has consistently warned of the dangers.

Let us hope that last week’s financial worries will blow over. If they don’t, we can expect the central banks to step in powerfully with liquidity support and perhaps with lower interest rates. But they shouldn’t take rates all the way down to near-zero, let alone into negative territory, as was contemplated here not long ago.

Yet with public debt ratios so high, there is a limit to how much support looser fiscal policy can provide. This means that every effort should be made to boost the economy without spending much public money by reforming the tax system to improve incentives and relaxing the burden of regulation on the real economy.

When the financial system has become misaligned there is usually no easy way out of it. The lesson of the financial crisis and the current situation is that it is better not to get into this position in the first place.

Of course, that requires close supervision of the financial system, but it also underlines the importance of probity in monetary policy.

Roger Bootle is chairman of Capital Economics