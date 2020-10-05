Only Two Days Left To Cash In On QinetiQ Group's (LON:QQ.) Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of October will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of November.

QinetiQ Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.044 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.066 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that QinetiQ Group has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of £2.802. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether QinetiQ Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. QinetiQ Group paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (82%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that QinetiQ Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 35% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, QinetiQ Group has increased its dividend at approximately 3.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has QinetiQ Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat over the 10-year timeframe we consider, and QinetiQ Group paid out less than half its earnings and more than half its free cashflow over the last year. To summarise, QinetiQ Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

