These Are The Only Trader Joe's That Sell Alcohol

SOPA Images / LightRocket - Getty Images

Trader Joe's is home to some cult-favorite products, from seasonings to easy frozen meals. And if you're lucky, you might be able to score a bottle of Two Buck Chuck at your local TJ's. Yes, many Trader Joe's do sell beer and wine, but did you know that some sell liquor too?

We're all about convenience, so perhaps you've asked yourself, Which Trader Joe's sells alcohol?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Across the country, our ability to sell alcohol products is driven by state and local laws, and those vary widely," said a Trader Joe's spokesperson. "So while most of our stores across the country are able to sell wine, a good number are not." They added that many stores sell beer and a small number of stores sell liquor or spirits.

To make things easier, we made a list of all the states where you can find Trader Joe's and what types of alcohol (if any) they sell. Keep in mind, there may be additional restrictions by city and county, as well as laws governing the days and times you can purchase alcohol. You can also check out specific Trader Joe's locations to confirm what they sell.

Alabama

Grocery stores (including TJ's!) can sell beer and wine, but hours you can purchase alcohol can vary.

Arizona

Grocery stores are able to sell beer, wine, and liquor, however a quick glance of TJ's locations in Arizona, shows that not all sell liquor, so be sure to check first.

Arkansas

The state's sole TJ's, in Little Rock, sells beer and wine, but there's no alcohol sales on Sunday.

California

California, the birthplace of Trader Joe's, allows grocery stores to sell liquor, beer, and wine, so you can expect to alcohol on the shelves.

Colorado

Colorado stores sell beer and wine, but some locations don't sell alcohol, but have a neighboring wine shop that carries beer, wine, and liquor.

Connecticut

Locations in Connecticut just sell beer.

D.C.

All five Trader Joe's in Washington, D.C. sell beer and wine.

Delaware

Sadly, both Delaware locations don't sell alcohol.

Florida

All TJ's in Florida sell beer and wine, but you'll have to go elsewhere for liquor.

Georgia

You can expect beer and wine at any TJ's in Georgia, but the hours you can purchase on Sunday vary by location.

Idaho

The two Trader Joe's locations in Idaho only sell beer and wine.

Iowa

Iowa TJ's sell beer and wine.

Illinois

You can get all three at Trader Joe's stores in Illinois.

Indiana

You'll find beer and wine at all Indiana locations, but the hours to purchase alcohol might vary.

Kansas

Both Kansas stores sell beer, but hours to purchase alcohol cary by location on Sunday, so check before heading in.

Kentucky



The Louisville Trader Joe's sells beer, but there's also a wine shop next door that sells wine and liquor. While the Crestview Hills and Lexington stores don't sell any alcohol, you can purchase beer, wine, and liquor at the neighboring Trader Joe's Wine Shops.

Louisiana

Beer, wine, and liquor are sold at both Trader Joe's in Louisiana—Metairie and Baton Rouge.

Maine

The only Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine sells both beer and wine.

Maryland

You won't find any alcohol at the Maryland stores.

Story continues

Massachusetts

It varies when it comes to the TJ's in Massachusetts. Most sell no alcohol, some sell beer and wine, while others stock beer, wine, and liquor. You'll want to check your local Trader Joe's.

Michigan

While many grocery stores in Michigan sell liquor, the only Trader Joe's that carries beer, wine, and liquor is in Ann Arbor. You can grab beer and wine at all other TJ's.

Minnesota

Beer, wine, and liquor are sold at all Trader Joe's stores, but you'll have a shorter timeframe to purchase on Sunday.

Missouri

You'll find beer, wine, and liquor at Trader Joe's in Missouri.

Nebraska

Grab all three at both Trader Joe's locations in Nebraska.

Nevada

Yep, you can get beer, wine, and liquor at Nevada locations.

New Hampshire

You can count on beer and wine at the New Hampshire Trader Joe's.

New Jersey

You won't find any alcohol at New Jersey TJ's except at two locations. The Trader Joe's in Princeton sells beer, wine, and liquor. The Westfield store sells beer and wine Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and spirits Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Mexico

New Mexico stores sell beer, wine, and liquor.



New York

Sadly, you'll only find beer at TJ's in New York. The state's only Trader Joe's Wine Shop located in New York City is now closed.

North Carolina

You won't find any liquor, but all TJ's sell beer and wine.

Ohio

All locations sell beer and wine, although the hours to purchase can vary by store.

Oklahoma

You can only stock up on beer and wine at Oklahoma stores.

Oregon

No liquor, but you can purchase beer and wine.

Pennsylvania

There is no alcohol to be found at Pennsylvania TJ's.

Rhode Island

There's no alcohol at Rhode Island stores.

South Carolina

While you can't purchase liquor at Trader Joe's, you can find beer and wine.

Tennessee

Locations sell beer and wine, but the hours of purchase vary.

Texas

Texas is home to a lot of Trader Joe's, including one that's located in an old movie theater. While none of them sell liquor, you can stock up on beer and wine. Sundays alcohol sales start at 10 a.m.

Utah

The only thing you'll find at the TJ's in Utah (apart from groceries, of course) is beer.

Vermont

You can purchase beer and wine at the South Burlington TJ's—the only location in the state.

Virginia

Beer and wine are sold at all Virginia TJ's.

Washington

All locations sell beer, wine, and liquor, except for Issaquah and the Capitol Hill and U District stores in Seattle, which only stock beer and wine.

Wisconsin

Whether you're looking for beer, wine, or liquor, you'll find it at any TJ's in Wisconsin.

You Might Also Like