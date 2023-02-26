Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Jumbo Interactive's (ASX:JIN) Dividend

It looks like Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Jumbo Interactive's shares on or after the 2nd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.42 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jumbo Interactive has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of A$14.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Jumbo Interactive has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 68% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Jumbo Interactive's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Jumbo Interactive has delivered an average of 27% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Jumbo Interactive worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Jumbo Interactive is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Jumbo Interactive and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

