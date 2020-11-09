Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Cohen & Steers' (NYSE:CNS) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Cohen & Steers's upcoming dividend is US$1.39 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.56 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cohen & Steers has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of $59.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cohen & Steers paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cohen & Steers, with earnings per share up 7.9% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cohen & Steers has delivered an average of 20% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Cohen & Steers worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

However if you're still interested in Cohen & Steers as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Cohen & Steers. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cohen & Steers that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

