The Only Thing Smaller Than Jennifer Aniston’s Itty-Bitty Bra Top Was Her Super-Cropped Button-Up

Tied together with a men's necktie.

Cr fashion book/ZOEY GROSSMAN

Jennifer Aniston is bearing it all (in more ways than one). Following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, the actress was unveiled as the second cover star for CR Fashion Book’s Muses series on Wednesday morning. And while she didn’t buzz her hair for the occasion, she did slip into a few daring looks during her shoot — including, but not limited to, tiny button-ups, hip-bone-skimming ties, and bra tops galore.

On the issue’s cover, the actress opted to give businesswear a sexy twist by donning a bust-length white long-sleeve Valentino button-up layered over nothing but a triangle-shaped black bra top (also from the brand). Aniston paired the cropped tops with a pair of midriff-baring low-rise trousers and a black men’s necktie, and she rounded out the casual look by styling her hair in tousled waves with a side part. Feathered lashes and a subtle smoky eye made up her glam, further adding to the ensemble’s slightly disheveled vibe.

Cr fashion book/ZOEY GROSSMAN

Additional shots saw Jennifer posing pantsless in an oversized black Balenciaga blazer and pointy-toe heels from Saint Laurent by Anothony Vaccarello, serving face in a leather ALAÏA bra top layered over a plain white tank top, and stripping down in a Rick Ownes cape styled with only a simple black bra and underwear set.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Posted the Cutest Throwback to Celebrate a Major Milestone

In the shoot’s accompanying interview, the A-lister also opened up about the self-care routines that keep her looking “healthy and vibrant” from the inside out.

“I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important,” she shared. “I feel it when I don’t get enough rest. In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.