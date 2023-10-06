The only thing bad about spiders is their reputation – here’s how to fix it

Spiders

There is plenty about modern life to cause celebration and aggravation in equal measure... but it is never safe to make an assumption about how the different generations feel about anything, from vegans to scented candles.

This week, old hand Christopher Howse and young gun Guy Kelly are surfing the web

Blame Walter Scott. He was the first one to tell the story of Robert the Bruce and the spider. I’ve asked around my acquaintance and no one seems quite sure of the details. Some speak of a cave, others of a wooden beam. Most try to divert attention by insisting that he wasn’t the Bruce but just Bruce, as though he were an Australian.

If the story is not told in modern schools, it seems to have won a place in the spider nursery, because my own local spider practises what the story preaches: perseverance. I mean that in these autumn nights it weaves a web in the corner of my front door. When I rush out in the morning, the web catches my baldy brow and beardy chin, from which I attempt to brush it like a handful of candyfloss.

The next evening it does the same thing. Do I remember as I rush out next morning? No.

I think we are being nicer to spiders these days, though a phobia persists, possibly implanted in us by millions of years rubbing shoulders with the creatures’ knobbly knees.

When Scott published his story in time for the Christmas market in 1827, he assumed it was quite normal to kill a spider on sight. I am not tempted to kill spiders, but then I wouldn’t care to kill anything I fear: mice, snakes, tigers, e-scooterists.

Spiders can do no wrong now, just as Nick Clegg couldn’t during that television debate in 2010. Today it’s: I agree with spiders. We are all convinced that spiders’ webs are stronger than steel, that spiders live in peace at the top of Mount Everest and that spiders are the gardener’s friend (except obviously in regard to weeding, at which they are demonstrably useless). They should, then, be put in charge of web-like matters, such as the National Grid, negotiations with the EU, Network Rail and the Net Zero policy.

Walter Scott, by the way, called spiders ‘insects’. This is now inexcusable in the polite world. Only the spider itself will persevere in forgiving offenders and continue lodging its eight legs optimistically in the corner of their front doors.

Having written in this magazine before in defence of bats, rats and wolves, I can say with some confidence that the issue spiders have is entirely to do with public relations. Their reputation has been badly handled. Sensationalist headlines have given rise to negative stereotypes. Cultural depictions have been unkind. A few bad apples, etc… So, here would be my pro bono PR strategy for spiders.

Smear the flies

You’re the greatest natural pest controller the world has ever seen, but the humans don’t seem to believe it. They see all your legs, all your eyes, your speed – and they scream. You know what, though? I don’t think you believe it either. Own your strength and get this message out there: flies bad; spiders good.

Make humans question themselves

‘Is it me or are spiders bigger this year?’ everyone keeps saying at the moment. This may be true – you tell me. But if it is, how about seeding the idea that humans might be getting smaller? Welcome to the world of spin.

Shadow the octopuses

Eight legs, unpredictable, can cling to walls… Remind you of anyone? And yet, everyone bloody loves octopuses. Campaigns to stop eating them; cuddly-looking emoji versions; that garlanded documentary… How have they managed it? Time to consult with the octopuses’ PR consultant.

Flip the narrative on swallowings

The whole ‘Did you know we swallow seven spiders a year in our sleep?’ thing is clearly an urban myth, but denials are falling on deaf ears. Time to change tack: inspired by the Tory party’s approach to the RAAC scandal, send out a social-media graphic announcing that, on average, at least 99.9 per cent of spiders did not crawl down a sleeping human’s throat last night.

Consider a total rebrand

The nuclear option. I’m spitballing here – there is no such thing as a bad idea – but some new names to focus group: ‘leggy Peggies’, ‘fur stars’, ‘land octopuses’. Start with the specific species. It’s not a ‘Goliath birdeater’ it’s a ‘plus-size avian litter-picker’. She’s not a ‘black widow’ she’s a ‘chic MILF with all her husband’s money’. And so on. Thank me later.

