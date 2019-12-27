Only the best will do for Hannah Mills on her Tokyo 2020 Olympics quest

Whether she's on the catwalk or the catamaran, best is never enough for Hannah Mills.

You only need to look at her blog to realise why. When Mills posted to announce she’d defend her 470 Olympic title at Tokyo 2020, the sailor broke down her life under five headings.

She described her ‘current motivation’ as ‘sky high.’ Her ‘current fitness level’ showed ‘room for improvement.’ Her ‘current health and nutrition level’ was described as an ‘ongoing process.’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 31-year-old’s self-analysis is surgical, wrestling, turning over mind and matter in aching combination. This is Mills in a nutshell. She’ll never be satisfied.

That’s why she’s an Olympic gold medallist, a plastic pollution campaigner and a champion of sustainable fashion, and still feels anxious to get started.

“I’ve definitely felt like I’ve taken too much on recently,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’m at an early stage with campaigning so it’s mostly just me, battling through on my own. I’m trying to make sure I respond well to people and put in a framework to make it cohesive.

“I didn’t sleep the night before Big Plastic Pledge launched. My mind was all over the place and I couldn’t switch off. I’ve taken on so much, I want it do well and make a change.

“The environment and plastic pollution is an overwhelming problem. It’s been a juggling act, but I’ve loved it.”

Mills tweeted ‘#exhausted’ to sum up a week in which she’d modelled at London Fashion Week and appeared as a delegate at the United Nations Youth Climate Summit.

All this, remember, a month after winning World Championship gold and then silver at an Olympic Test event in Tokyo alongside Eilidh McIntyre.

Story continues

“I’ve always juggled things,” she insisted. “School was super important to me, and I was competitive in everything. The aim was to be top of every class to be honest.

“I’d always taken on as much as I could. I’m used to it.”

Mills has recently launched Big Plastic Pledge in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), motivated to act having seen the extent of plastic pollution in the oceans.

She also strutted on the catwalk at a major London Fashion Week show for sustainable fashion house VIN + OMI, who worked with Prince Charles on a recent collection.

Seniority comes naturally to Mills, but she believes thought leadership is second nature to athletes and that sport has a power to unite that transcends politics.

“All athletes are very driven and most of us are leaders anyway,” she said.

“We are leading campaigns and our teams, so it comes naturally to want to be prominent and believe your voice matters.

“It’s just a change of direction in what you’re trying to lead and trying to excel in.

“You can’t look anywhere without seeing plastic when you’re sailing and it kind of drove me mad. When you think about it, it’s ridiculous.

“Sport reaches literally every corner of the globe. Half of the world’s population watched some part of Rio 2016, which is pretty amazing.

“We’ve seen sport unites countries and races and religions, everyone, through sheer emotion to people wanting to get behind teams and individuals.

“I think that it’s such a unique power, and we can push that spirit into solving some of the biggest problems we face in the world.”

The waters that greet Mills and McIntyre in Enoshima next year will be choppy, with the high winds expected to suit the pair as they challenge Japan and France for top step.

A month’s sailing in Japan this summer have assuaged fears that unfamiliarity with conditions will hurt their chances of retaining the crown Mills won alongside Saskia Clark.

It is the sheer openness of a course yawning out into the Pacific Ocean that means when Olympic gold is on the line, Mills will feel like she’s back in St Agnes, fundamentally free.

“I first loved sailing because of the independence, being away from not just your parents but from the world,” she said. “It’s really special to still have that sense of freedom.

“You don’t feel it every day, but there are moments and I felt it in Tokyo. There’s nothing between you and Hawaii. It’s just mad – a cool feeling.”