Only the talentless should fear AI music

Have you heard the new duet between Drake and The Weeknd? Heart On My Sleeve mixes Drake’s languid rapping with The Weeknd’s mellifluous singing in quite a stunning way. It’s a collaboration between two of pop music’s global titans, like when Prince and Madonna duetted on Love Song back in 1989 or when Beyoncé and Lady Gaga teamed up for Telephone in 2010.

Except… it’s not. Heart On My Sleeve is a fake song. It’s clone-pop, created by an unknown YouTuber using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning software to realistically mimic the superstars’ voices. And the song has sent the music industry into an almighty panic.

As of Monday night, the track had been viewed and listened to some 20 million times across TikTok, Twitter and Spotify following its release over the weekend by a producer called Ghostwriter, who appeared on TikTok wearing a white sheet and sunglasses. The track has since been removed from the platforms but is still available on YouTube. The reason for the industry’s alarm is simple: the “artists” in question had no input and therefore their copyright is being violated. This is computer-made bootleg music; it’s sonic hooch of dodgy provenance from which the artists and their record labels make no money.

Industry bigwigs use words including “calamity” and “terror” when they talk about AI. Nick Stewart, a music industry veteran who signed U2 to Island Records, is chief executive of TCAT, a tech company that tackles music piracy. AI music is “one of the most serious threats to hit the music business in terms of piracy for a very long time,” he tells me. Will Page, former chief economist at Spotify and author of Pivot, a book about digital disruption, says that a trend already exists for unscrupulous people to put “carbon copies” of music by established artists onto streaming platforms to try to make easy money. AI “risks pumping performance-enhancing drugs” into this practice.

Earlier this year Michael Nash, chief digital officer at Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest record company which counts Drake and The Weeknd among its roster, said AI could be a “calamity” for the industry because artists “will suffer widespread and lasting harm” if they’re not fairly paid when their “works are exploited to train AI software” (which learns how to mimic voices by listening to tracks).

There’s something else too. As media analyst Mark Mulligan puts it, AI music is yet another thing to distract people from listening to traditional recorded music. We live in an attention economy where TikTok, YouTube, podcasts, study music and wellness apps compete for people’s time. Fake music just adds to the “existential threat” that “terrified” record labels face. “There are only so many hours that people spend listening. And suddenly your mates are making funny AI-generated music and you listen to that, and that’s less time you spend listening to Taylor Swift,” says Mulligan.

But everyone needs to calm down. AI won’t decimate the industry. For a start, true music fans love the living artist and not just the music: they want the back story, not just a gimmicky approximation of a song. And analysis from JP Morgan shows that 70 per cent of listening on streaming platforms is catalogue – or old – music. You can’t fake this as it already exists. More than anything else, though, the music industry has been here before.



Two decades ago peer-to-peer file-sharing site Napster struck fear into labels and artists by allowing people to swap digital music for free. Napster was shut down after a wave of lawsuits over copyright infringement by an industry on its uppers. AI is, I would argue, marginally less disruptive than the digitisation of music. But it will be dealt with – its threat dispatched – in precisely the same way.

This will happen, again, through clampdowns on copyright. It’ll take time but insiders believe we’ll get to a point when AI companies will need permission from musicians to learn from their voices in order to create fake music. Artists’ consent will mean that record labels – which effectively own the artists’ voices – will be able to license the AI versions of their charges’ voices in a controlled and limited manner.

AI music will be brought into the industry tent, as it were, and it certainly won’t be widely available on streaming platforms. Given that you can only mimic something that already exists, established artists and labels have the whip hand here. Remember that the idea for the now-ubiquitous Spotify was conceived by Daniel Ek as he watched Napster fail. Disruption begat innovation. Ek wanted to distribute digital music in a legal way, and he did this by giving listeners a legitimate service that was smarter than anything the pirates could offer. The industry will find a way to monetise AI at the expense of the bedroom bootleggers.

Some argue that AI music is a pointless obsession. Tom Gray, a member of the band Gomez and chair of songwriters’ body The Ivors Academy, says, “In criminal law, forgery is well understood. Electronic printers made it easier to make forgeries of banknotes, likewise AI has made it easy to do voices. Finding perverse virtue in this work, no matter how audacious its falseness, strikes me as more of a problem for society than specifically the art of making music.”

I believe the industry will prevail against AI due to its power. Taken together, the big record labels (Universal, Sony and Warners) and the streaming platforms form an impenetrable affiliation of monoliths with the same end goal – to make money for shareholders. They are all-powerful and with this power comes the three ‘L’s: lobbying, leverage and litigation. They can use one, some or all of these tools to control or stifle AI’s growth as they see fit. And they will. As TCAT’s Stewart points out, the law has always lagged behind innovation in the music industry. But it always catches up.

So, yes, AI might be fun. Indeed, if I knew how to do it, I could see myself whiling away hours – days – in a darkened room creating robo-pop. I’d have Amy Winehouse sing a doom-laden, crepuscular version of Take Back Your Mink from Guys & Dolls. Then I’d create a duet between Whitney Houston and Lewis Capaldi. I’d call it I Wanna Dance with Someone You Loved, and it would be the ultimate sad banger. But if I can neither distribute these gems widely nor make money from them, AI music will, until it’s co-opted as a money-making tool by the music industry, remain little more than a diverting novelty.