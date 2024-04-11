'Only surprise was O'Neil's charge taking so long to land'

[PA Media]

The only surprise about Gary O'Neil's Football Association charge around his behaviour after Wolves' defeat by West Ham on Saturday was that it took so long to land.

O'Neil said in the aftermath of his side's 2-1 loss that it might happen, given he was ordered out of the referee's room at Molineux because of the anger he was showing at having an injury-time equaliser ruled out for offside.

O'Neil called it the "possibly the worst decision he had ever seen" and by that point he had calmed down a bit.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) sources were adamant the call to rule Max Kilman's header out because Tawanda Chirewa was stood directly in front of Lukasz Fabianski was the right one, even though the Hammers' keeper had no chance of stopping the ball going in.