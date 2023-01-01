Work has only started on seven of 40 new promised hospitals by Boris Johnson

In their 2019 election manifesto, the Conservatives included a pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Work has only started on seven of the 40 new hospitals promised by Boris Johnson, The Telegraph can disclose.

Delays to projects and problems finding appropriate sites could result in the Government not achieving the flagship policy on time.

In their 2019 election manifesto, the Conservatives included a pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

However a parliamentary question tabled by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that so far only two have been completed - the Northern Centre for Cancer Care, which was finished in August 2021, and the Royal Liverpool Hospital, completed in October 2022.

A further five schemes are also currently in construction.

Lib Dems: Cuts impacted building programme

Freedom of information requests submitted by the Lib Dems to NHS trusts which have been promised a new hospital have raised further doubts about whether the policy will be delivered on time.

The requests revealed that in Sutton, south London, the new hospital to replace St Helier is already two years late, and is yet to receive planning permission.

Royal Berkshire hospital is not scheduled to be built until 2030, but a site is yet to be identified.

Another FOI found that Barts Hospital in London may also be two years late.

The Lib Dems said that a decision in the Autumn Statement to cut the Department for Health and Social Care’s capital spending budget by £700 million in real-terms further imperilled the new hospital programme.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s health spokesman, said: “The public has lost all faith in this Government when it comes to the NHS. It feels like every target is being missed, from ambulance waiting times to new hospitals which were promised to communities across the country.

“Britain’s hospitals are crumbling and some even have their roofs propped up with stilts. We can’t rely on hospitals which pre-date the war to cope with record waiting lists. This truly is a shocking state of affairs."

She added: “It is time for ministers to come clean and apologise to communities who have been promised a new hospital. The cuts to the NHS investment budget are worth two new hospitals alone. It begs the question if these new hospitals will actually ever happen, or if it is yet another broken promise from the Government.”

Questions over 'new' hospitals

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We have committed an initial £3.7 billion to deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation and have been working with NHS partners to speed up the construction of sites.

“This includes developing designs that can be shared across projects, building hospitals simultaneously and preparing the construction industry for work.”

The Government has faced questions about whether its projects genuinely constitute “new hospitals”, with the majority of projects taking the form of replacements for existing hospitals, new wings or buildings for existing hospitals, or refurbishments.

When he was prime minister Mr Johnson rejected the criticism, telling MPs: "You obviously don't go around building on greenfield sites... you rebuild hospitals and that is what we have said for the last two-and-a-half years."