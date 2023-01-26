With only a simple yes or no vote available in the referendum, scenes on Invasion Day expose the problem Labor faces

Katharine Murphy and Josh Butler
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Robert Wallace/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Robert Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

For a prime minister presiding over his first Australia Day in the top job, for a Labor leader who has sunk political capital into securing the next chapter of reconciliation with First Nations peoples, the call to action needed to be clear.

Suited up on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra on a sparkling summer day, having handed out the annual gongs and welcomed new citizens to their adopted homeland, Anthony Albanese posed a simple question about the voice to parliament.

“If not now, when? If not now, when will this change occur? If not the people of Australia this year, who will make this change that will improve our country, improve our national unity?”

Related: ‘Nothing to celebrate’: Invasion Day rallies draw thousands but participants divided on voice

This prime ministerial cadence samples one of the mantras of the civil rights movement – if not us, then who? These five words form the enduring question of progressivism posed by leaders from John F Kennedy to Barack Obama: can we locate our better angels? Can we rise?

The pitch needed to be simple, because Albanese lacks the silver tongue of a Kennedy or Obama, and because the appeal wasn’t being made in a vacuum. In a referendum campaign sense, Australia Day was the obvious springboard to next steps. But the day is both totemic and bitterly contested.

Totemic because 26 January is the day of dispossession. The day when sovereignty was never ceded. The day that reminds Indigenous peoples British colonists exiled them in their own lands, then spent generations compounding the harm. Contested, because it is a day where a deep well of intergenerational trauma intersects with a hot-takes complex addicted to spectacle and indifferent to suffering.

It has become the noisiest day of the year, and away from the manicured Canberra lakefront and the workshopped locutions of aspirational politicians, voices were raised.

For several years the focal point of protests has been changing the date. Polling data suggests this campaign is gaining some ground. Every year, Australians become a little more equivocal about whether Invasion Day is the right day for an inclusive national celebration. The centre of gravity is shifting.

Objections to the date persist, but this year, opposition to the voice bubbled to the fore. “Fuck your voice,” read one prominent sign, ferried through Canberra to the Aboriginal tent embassy. “No to the voice – manufactured constitutional consent”, read several others outside the old parliament house.

Nioka Coe-Craigie, who said her parents had helped found the tent embassy, claimed constitutional recognition would “silence our voices”. She said her community would not recognise a government-backed Indigenous body. “When they stand over there with them, they lose the right to speak on behalf of our people,” Coe-Craigie said, gesturing toward parliament.

The summer break has furnished an opportune lull for Peter Dutton to foment opposition to the proposal. Festooned in a Socratic cloak, feigning everyman curiosity, the Liberal leader has waved his 15 questions. This is a prelude to saying no to the voice if Dutton judges the Liberal party base will break rather than bend to the epic reasonableness of consulting Indigenous people on policy that effects them. Remnants of the right are itching to weaponise the voice as the Wokerati handing black Australia a veto power.

Dutton signalled late on Thursday that he would be “happy to attend a future meeting” of the government’s voice referendum working group, following Albanese’s public invitation to be constructive the day before.

But critics at Invasion Day rallies aren’t worried the voice is overreach. They are worried it means nothing. Whose voice is this voice? Will this thing have any power? What will it change? What will it cost us? Can it detonate the racist foundations of colonial Australia?

Indigenous people have been patient for a couple of centuries while white Australia refused to reflect, refused to listen, refused to atone, refused to engage, and asserted its inalienable right to create exclusionary institutions either indifferent or hostile to justice for First Nations people. Patience for earnest incrementalism isn’t infinite.

For the record, the voice isn’t a top-down proposal. It emerged from Indigenous peoples in a statement from the heart.

But for some, this change isn’t enough. “Why would we accept our political role in this country as an advisory body?” a young woman named Leah said. “For us to accept a role as a consultative body, not decision-makers. Those are crumbs, what’s on the table being offered to us now ... We don’t want a seat at their table.”

Despite strong criticism on the stage in the nation’s capital, opposition to the voice was less enthusiastic in the crowd. Applause was noticeably quieter to those remarks than others.

Back from the loud-hailers, in the throng, the voice was considered an advance. Numerous non-Indigenous people said they believed the advisory body would be a step forward, and that they would support it. “There’s no power unless you get in that door [of parliament],” said one woman, Nell.

Related: Invasion Day protests around Australia – in pictures

But some also said they would reconsider their views after hearing the criticisms of Indigenous speakers. Amy, a young woman attending the rally with friends, said she previously thought supporting the voice was “a no-brainer” and hadn’t understood why some Indigenous people opposed it.

“Hearing it today was eye-opening. It’s not a no-brainer for me any more,” she said. Nell said she understood why some Indigenous speakers saw the voice as “tokenism”, but believed it would have benefits.

It is possible Invasion Day 2023 will be remembered the high water mark of “fuck your voice”. It’s possible the scepticism on display won’t influence the many Australians who like the sound of a voice but haven’t a clue what it is.

While we can’t know the future, the scenes at Thursday’s rallies expose the perennial problem for Labor.

Critics on the right will chide the government for going too far, while critics on the left want them to go further. With only a simple yes or no vote available in the referendum, the government is entirely alive to the possibility of being sandwiched and outflanked on both edges.

Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i