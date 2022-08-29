If you only shop one Labor Day sale this year, it has to be the Cozy Earth sheets sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Okay, I know there are a ton of great Labor Day sales out there — we’ve even written about them! But if you’ve set a strict limit for yourself this year, you need to hit up the Cozy Earth sale.

The luxe, eco-friendly bedding and bath company is a favorite among In The Know editors for the best reason: It’s just simply the best! Sorry, there’s no other way to describe Cozy Earth. And you can shop our favorite picks for 25% off through Labor Day. Hell yes.

As far as sale standouts go, the Cozy Earth Premium Bamboo Sheets are the best pick. Dubbed “the softest bedding ever” by Oprah, it’s easy to see why people can’t stop buying the sheets. Oprah even named Cozy Earth’s sheets one of her top gifts in 2018 and also put Cozy Earth’s pajamas and loungewear on her iconic “Favorite Things” list in 2019 and 2020.

If you already love your bedding, don’t stress. Cozy Earth has marked down the entire site, including loungewear, bath towels and every other cozy bundle of bliss money can buy. Shop the Cozy Earth sale below and let the weight of the world melt off of your shoulders.

Credit: Cozy Earth

$295.20 $369 at Cozy Earth

Ah, the product of the hour: The Cozy Earth Premium Bamboo Sheets are made with responsibly sourced, 100% viscose from bamboo fabric — aka, they’re a super sustainable buy. The sheets are also stain-resistant, hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and, of course, machine-washable.

Credit: Cozy Earth

$148 $185 at Cozy Earth

Crafted with a soft stretch-knit that features enhanced breathability and luxurious drape, this lightweight set sleeps degrees cooler than cotton to keep your temperature just right through the night. With elegant contrast piping throughout, the set includes a pocketed button-up and pants with an elastic waistband.

Credit: Cozy Earth

$263.20 $329 at Cozy Earth

Are you in need of something cuddly that resembles what clouds would feel like if you could lay your head on them? Yeah, the Silk Pillows are it. It’s luxury on another level. The pillows are easily moldable with zero lumps and provide you with an even spine angle. It also has a warranty against shifting, which is, for lack of a better word, awesome.

Credit: Cozy Earth

$375.20 $469 at Cozy Earth

Perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates, this quality comforter is stuffed with either premium 100% viscose from bamboo or 100% mulberry silk — depending on which filling you choose. It’s ideal for those who want something cuddly to drape over them but don’t need anything heavy. That means you.

Credit: Cozy Earth

$108 $135 at Cozy Earth

These luxe towels feature the brand’s signature ethically sourced bamboo and cotton blend. They’re also super absorbent, which is great because that’s exactly what you want your towels to do — and not all towels are great at it! Each set includes two 30” x 58” towels that stay soft and won’t pill through washes.

