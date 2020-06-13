What is the only Shakespeare play set in Spain? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 Who was bus driver James F Blake’s most celebrated passenger?

2 What is the only Shakespeare play set in Spain?

3 Which organisation adopted the crystal as its third official symbol?

4 Which Grand National takes place in Sittingbourne?

5 Frenchman David Belle founded what physical discipline?

6 What is the US’s most populous state capital?

7 Who is Radio 1’s longest-serving DJ?

8 The mercy seat was the gold lid of what container?

What links:

9

GLONASS; BeiDou; Galileo; QZSS?

10 Aspirin; cinnamon; cork; quinine?

11 Valerie (4th); Lesley (7th); Konnie (26th); Mwaksy (39th)?

12 Kakapo; takahe; weka; kiwi?

13 Salt; White; Bloody; Wakefield; Broad Arrow?

14 Buddy Holly; Roy Orbison; Elvis Costello; Nana Mouskouri; Jarvis Cocker?

15 Red; Laccadive; Andaman; Arabian?





























The answers

1 Rosa Parks.

2 Love’s Labour’s Lost (Navarre).

3 Red Cross (in 2006, joining cross and crescent).

4 Greyhound.

5 Parkour.

6 Phoenix, Arizona.

7 Annie Nightingale.

8 The Ark of the Covenant.

9 Satellite navigation systems (other than the US’s GPS): Russia; China; EU; Japan.

10 Products obtained from tree bark.

11 Blue Peter presenters: Singleton; Judd; Huq; Mudenda.

12 Flightless birds native to New Zealand.

13 Tower of London towers.

14 Glasses-wearing singers.

15 Marginal seas of the Indian Ocean.



























