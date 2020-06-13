What is the only Shakespeare play set in Spain? The Weekend quiz
The questions
1 Who was bus driver James F Blake’s most celebrated passenger?
2 What is the only Shakespeare play set in Spain?
3 Which organisation adopted the crystal as its third official symbol?
4 Which Grand National takes place in Sittingbourne?
5 Frenchman David Belle founded what physical discipline?
6 What is the US’s most populous state capital?
7 Who is Radio 1’s longest-serving DJ?
8 The mercy seat was the gold lid of what container?
What links:
9
GLONASS; BeiDou; Galileo; QZSS?
10 Aspirin; cinnamon; cork; quinine?
11 Valerie (4th); Lesley (7th); Konnie (26th); Mwaksy (39th)?
12 Kakapo; takahe; weka; kiwi?
13 Salt; White; Bloody; Wakefield; Broad Arrow?
14 Buddy Holly; Roy Orbison; Elvis Costello; Nana Mouskouri; Jarvis Cocker?
15 Red; Laccadive; Andaman; Arabian?
The answers
1 Rosa Parks.
2 Love’s Labour’s Lost (Navarre).
3 Red Cross (in 2006, joining cross and crescent).
4 Greyhound.
5 Parkour.
6 Phoenix, Arizona.
7 Annie Nightingale.
8 The Ark of the Covenant.
9 Satellite navigation systems (other than the US’s GPS): Russia; China; EU; Japan.
10 Products obtained from tree bark.
11 Blue Peter presenters: Singleton; Judd; Huq; Mudenda.
12 Flightless birds native to New Zealand.
13 Tower of London towers.
14 Glasses-wearing singers.
15 Marginal seas of the Indian Ocean.