Only a ride away: 10 of Britain’s best hotels near railway stations

Annabelle Thorpe
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Gareth McKillop/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Gareth McKillop/Getty Images

The Gannet, St Ives, Cornwall

Take the overnight train from Paddington to arrive at Carbis Bay station in time for breakfast and a stroll along the sands, before checking into the Gannet – a chic inn with a cosy fire-lit bar, and sleek, cream-walled rooms (book a “Spot the Gannet” room for gorgeous sea views). Families are welcome, with cots and roll-away beds available. St Ives is a spectacular 30-minute walk along the coast and the C Spa at the neighbouring Carbis Bay Hotel offers an array of treatments.
Doubles from £265 B&B; gannetstives.co.uk

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

Waverley station
Waverley station

Splash the cash on a weekend at Rocco Forte’s gorgeous Scottish outpost, just a stone’s throw from Edinburgh’s Waverley station. Originally constructed as a station hotel, the building features sweeping staircases, intricate plasterwork and classical columns, which give the communal spaces an elegant Renaissance feel, in spite of being Victorian throughout. Rooms are characterised by Olga Polizzi’s vibrant classicism, making it ideal for restful nights after dipping into the 500-variety Whisky Bar or Simon Lannon’s classic brasserie dishes.
Doubles from £353 B&B; roccofortehotels.com

The Angel, Abergavenny

As the southern gateway to the Brecon Beacons, Abergavenny makes an ideal base for exploring the national park, with walks, cycle and bridle routes from the town. A classic coaching inn, the Angel is close to the station, and offers a cosy base with a bustling bar and restaurant – and one of Wales’s finest afternoon teas. Rooms are luxurious, with pocket-sprung mattresses and Lewis & Wood fabrics.
Doubles from £160 room-only; angelabergavenny.com

Hampton Manor, Hampton in Arden, Solihull

This 19th-century country manor set in 45 wooded acres is a five-minute stroll from Hampton-in-Arden station and 15 minutes from Birmingham by train. A family-run hotel, it is also foodie heaven, with an in-house baker and nutritionist among its charming staff. Rooms are elegant, with William Morris wallpaper and antique furniture, but the restaurants are the ultimate treat, whether the Michelin-starred tasting menu in Peel, or hearty meat dishes grilled over coals in Smoke.
Doubles from £215 B&B; hamptonmanor.com

The Grand, York

Five minutes’ walk from York station, this grand Edwardian building was the former headquarters of the North Eastern Railway, and is now the city’s most luxurious address. Service is everything here; a veritable army of concierges, doormen and waiters are on hand, with fine dining on offer at Legacy – a glorious room with original oak panelling and blueprint murals – or more informal brasserie fare in the Rise. Rooms are vast and supremely comfortable.
Doubles from £152 B&B; thegrandyork.co.uk

The Manor House, Moreton-in-Marsh, the Cotswolds

One of the few Cotswold towns with a train station, Moreton is just 90 minutes from Paddington, with the delightful Manor House hotel a few minutes’ stroll through town. Dating back to the 16th century, it oozes country-house chic without a hint of chintz, while the Beagle Brasserie and more formal Mulberry restaurant offer indulgent suppers after a day’s exploring. Dogs are welcome and the walled garden is a blissful retreat.
Doubles from £200 B&B; cotswold-inns-hotels.co.uk

The Northcote, Langho, Lancashire

Many visitors to the Northcote come for the Michelin-starred dining room, set in a cosy manor house, eight minutes’ walk from Langho station. Room rates include a five-course dinner (and a vegetarian equivalent), with wine pairings available. The spectacular landscapes of the Forest of Bowland lie just outside the door, crisscrossed with walking trails, ideal for walking off the wickedly indulgent meals.
Doubles from £410 dinner, B&B; northcote.com

The Grand, Brighton

Living up to its name since a glitzy refurbishment a few years ago, Brighton’s grand dame has plum position on the seafront, only a 15-minute stroll from the railway station and with all of the town’s neighbourhoods – Kemptown, the Lanes and the bohemian North Laine area – right on the doorstep. Bedrooms have a pleasing art deco feel, while afternoon tea on the Victoria Terrace is a must – often best on blustery days, when you can watch the waves crashing from your seat.
Doubles from £215 B&B; grandbrighton.co.uk

Colwall Park Hotel, Malvern, Worcestershire

Country house
Country house

A classic country house surrounded by the rolling peaks of the Malvern Hills, Colwall is ideal for those looking for a car-free walking weekend, with Colwall station just moments away. The hotel can provide walking maps and picnic lunches, with a path through the hotel gardens leading directly up on to the hills. Back at base, the 22 rooms are comfortable, with dogs welcome in some. The fire-lit bar and buzzy restaurant offers hearty pub dishes.
Doubles from £85 B&B; colwall.co.uk

Carey’s Manor, Brockenhurst, Hampshire

Step off the train at Brockenhurst station and you will find yourself in the heart of the New Forest, with ponies ambling past and great swathes of woodland on all sides. Carey’s Manor is just a few minutes’ stroll: a classic manor house which has a first-rate spa, complete with full hydrotherapy suite and a Thai restaurant, Zen Garden, alongside contemporary British dishes in Cambium. The hotel has one of the country’s widest collections of English wines, and there are lovely forest walks straight from the door.
Doubles from £180 B&B; careysmanor.com

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday. Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary's starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25. He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club's home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5). "Jake's play has been very consistent and, for a young q

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th