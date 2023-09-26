Only Prime Members Can Get Double Discounts on This Electric Spin Scrubber That Leaves Bathtubs ‘Sparkly’

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“Not having to bend over to clean is amazing”

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Soap scum and hard water stains are a hassle to clean. If you’re looking for a solution to stubborn messes that won’t have you breaking a sweat, an electric spin scrubber is the way to go.

More than a thousand Amazon shoppers bought the Yeolet Electric Spin Scrubber this month, and it’s on sale with a clickable coupon right now. Plus, Prime members can score the popular spin scrubber for 43 percent off thanks to an exclusive deal. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to take a full $30 off; the membership also provides access to exclusive markdowns during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in two weeks.

The cord-free spin scrubber is equipped with two adjustable speeds, low and high, and it’s capable of reaching a maximum velocity of 300 rotations per minute. This means the device can tackle grime without any vigorous scrubbing (and muscle work) on your end — simply wet the brush, add the cleaning solution of your choice, and let the scrubber do the rest.

Yeolet Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 with Coupon and Prime

Amazon

$70

$40

Buy on Amazon

Related: Amazon Announced an October Prime Day aka Prime Big Deal Days — What We Know, Plus 80 Early Deals to Shop Now

It also comes with five detachable brush heads that are designed for different tasks, like a pointed brush for grout and corners, a round brush for bathtubs and sinks, and a large flat brush for walls and floors. The scrubber also has an ergonomic grip handle and an LED display screen that shows the battery percentage, so you’ll know when the 90-minute runtime is nearing its end.

In addition to its powerful motor and handy attachments, the scrubber’s flexible head and extendable rod make it convenient to use. Adjust the height to your desired length and watch as it swivels to tackle hard-to-reach messes — no bending over a bathtub or reaching up on tiptoes required.

Story continues

Tons of shoppers have dubbed the scrubber “easy to use” and emphasized the ways it takes the strain out of heavy duty chores. One shopper called it a “time saver and back saver” in their review, then explained, “Not having to bend over to clean is amazing.” Another reviewer shared, “I was able to get my baseboards cleaned in half the time, and I didn’t even have to get on my hands and knees.”

Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Including a Stick Vacuum for $245 Less

It’s also earned positive feedback for its effectiveness. One user wrote, “I have a tile shower, and the soap scum can become a pain to clean off the grout and vinyl base. This did the trick.” Another customer even said it left their bathroom “sparkly,” while a final reviewer raved that it “does a great job getting off tough dirt.”

Don’t miss the Prime-exclusive deal on the Yeolet Electric Spin Scrubber at Amazon now. Click the coupon box before adding it to your cart to receive the full discount.

More Electric Spin Scrubber Deals

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 with Coupon and Prime

Amazon

$68

$40

Buy on Amazon

Iezfix Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, $32 with Coupon

Amazon

$46

$32

Buy on Amazon

Alloyman Electric Spin Scrubber, $60 with Coupon

Amazon

$85

$60

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.