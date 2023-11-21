Only Prime Members Can Get These Bed Sheets That Are ‘Just Right for Winter Nights’ for as Little as $16

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“I am seriously considering a purchase again”

If you’re looking for cozy, soft sheets that’ll keep you warm this winter, take our advice: You don’t have to spend a lot.

Utopia Bedding’s microfiber sheet set — a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers, as its 123,000 five-star ratings prove — is on sale for as little as $16 right now. To score these savings, make sure you’re logged into your Amazon Prime account. (Or, if you don’t already have one, sign up for a 30-day free trial.)

Lauded by reviewers for how well they hold up in the wash, the brushed microfiber sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They’re available in 15 colors, including emerald green, navy blue, jet black, and neutral gray, and prices on the queen-size sheets vary slightly depending on which color you choose.

Utopia Bedding Microfiber 4-Piece Sheet Set, $16 (Save 47%)

$16 at Amazon

Shoppers love the quality of these sheets. One reviewer even mentioned that they use these at their spa, washing them with bleach and hot water daily, and they’ve remained “super soft.” They also mentioned that they’re “easy to fold.”

“These sheets fit nicely on our queen-size bed,” said another shopper. “I wanted something a bit warmer than cotton, but not flannel sheets (too hot). These microfiber ones are just right for winter nights.”

A different customer said that the sheets feel lightweight, but “not thin and flimsy.” Finally, this reviewer might have given the Utopia bed sheets the greatest endorsement of all: “I've been so pleased I am seriously considering a purchase again in a different colorway. Highly recommended!”

The Utopia Bedding sheet set is yours to buy if you want quality sheets for less before Black Friday. Keep scrolling to see other popular Amazon sheet sets that come with savings right now.

Derbell Bed Sheet Set, $14 (Save 60%)

$14 at Amazon

Belador Silky Soft Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set, $19 (Save 69%)

$22 at Amazon

Elegant Comfort 6-Piece Sheet Set, $18 (Save 31%)

$18 at Amazon

Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, $58 (Save 45%)

$58 at Amazon

