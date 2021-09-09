Only Parents Have the Right: Saba Ali Khan on Kareena-Saif Naming Their Son Jeh

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to defend Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's decision to name their younger son Jeh. Both Kareena and Saif faced brutal trolling over the names of their kids.

In her post Saba wrote, "Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as….And The NAME . No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . Today … tomorrow. Forever!!!! Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. Kiss from buajaan too! (sic).” She also shared a photo of Kareena and the baby.

Speaking about the trolling over Taimur and Jehangir's names Kareena had told India Today, "We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life.”

