If you only get one thing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it has to be this babydoll dress

We get it: There are a lot of things on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You may be feeling a bit overwhelmed just thinking of all the things you should buy.

Well, if you get nothing else from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you may want to add this babydoll dress to your cart.

This babydoll dress comes in three different colors and goes up to a size XL. Honestly, it’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe because it’s bright and bold enough to be a statement maker but also subtle enough to dress down, depending on the occasion.

As far as the details, the dress has a deep V-neck and cuffed long sleeves. It’s also made from Lenzing EcoVero viscose, which is a sustainably produced fiber. Now, the reason why you’ll want this dress is that it goes with everything. Want to go super boho? Throw a pair of bell-bottom jeans underneath it. Want to go more corporate chic? Toss on a blazer and a pair of nude or black heels. Of course, you can easily pull off a skater vibe with a pair of grunge-style boots.

No matter how you want to wear this dress, you have a ton of options. And at less than $32, why not splurge and thank yourself for this amazing buy? Get it before it completely sells out or goes back to full price.

