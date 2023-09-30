Will Only Murders Reunite the Three Amigos? Chevy Chase Shares His Wish

Two years ago, TVLine predicted that Tim Kono’s murderer from Season 1 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, upon being revealed, would be played by Chevy Chase.

Alas, such a Three Amigos! reunion with Only Murders front men Steve Martin and Martin Short has thus far eluded us. But Chase, for one, is game to see it come to fruition.

In the 1986 film comedy, Chase, Martin and Short respectively played Dusty Bottoms, Lucky Day and Ned Nederlander — out-of-work silent film actors in 1916 who were mistaken for actual gunfighters and hired to protect a small Mexican village from a group of bandits.

The fictional heroes’ catchphrase salute, punctuated by a collective turning-of-heads and coughing, went:

Wherever there is injustice, you will find us.

Wherever there is suffering, we’ll be there.

Wherever liberty is threatened, you will find…

The Three Amigos!

Fans of Only Murders, however, have yet to find the Amigos … reunited via any of the mysteries solved by Martin’s Charles, Short’s Oliver and Selena Gomez’s Mabel, across the first three seasons at least.

Chase, as a guest on the latest WTF With Marc Maron podcast, remembered Three Amigos! as being a “great” experience for him, Martin and Short, adding, “I love those two — very, very funny guys.”

Alluding to what Martin and Short have been up to as of late, Chase said he has watched Only Murders “once or so,” but acknowledged that his fellow former Amigos are indeed “having big success” on the streaming mystery-comedy.

“I miss them. I wish I was doing it with them!” added Chase — though he scoffed “No!” at podcast host Maron’s suggestion that he reach out about a guest spot that would make the Three Amigos! reunion dream come true.

In August 2022, our sister site Deadline asked John Hoffman, executive producer and co-creator of Only Murders, if facilitating an Amigos! reunion by way of a role for Chase had ever been mulled.

Hoffman chuckled before answering: “I feel so solid about our ‘three amigos,'” as in Martin, Short and Gomez. “I hesitate to screw up that in any way.”

Chase of course famously belonged to the ensemble cast for Community for much of its NBC run, though he and the college-set sitcom eventually parted aways due to on-set issues and clashes with series creator Dan Harmon.

Do you hope that Only Murders someday reunites the Amigos in even the slightest way?

