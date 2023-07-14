Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez shocked by 'Why Am I Single' Tiktok video

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez expressed shock at the answer to her ‘Why Am I Single?’ TikTok video.

The actress and singer went viral on the social media platform last month, with the star being recorded as she watched a football game: “I’m single. I'm just a little high maintenance. But I love you so much,” she said in the video, with the caption reading: “The struggle lol.”

Gomez posted a follow-up video to the original today, recording herself with a button on her head which read: “Why Am I Single?”. As she clicked on the button, a variety of options flicked through before the toggle eventually settled on: “You have bad taste”, leaving her shocked at the answer.

“Well that’s rude TikTok” read the caption to the video, which had Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ playing in the background. Gomez then posted another video, in which she listed three red flags for a relationship, with the caption reading: “Just to make it fair. They missed a few tho lol.”

Her three no-no’s, in order, were ‘binge-watches TV’, ‘Buys $10 lattes’ and ‘messy’, with the song choice for this short being ‘Sick of Me Too’ by Lonr.

Gomez will return as Mabel Mora in the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building next month, with the season premiering on Disney+ on August 8. Gomez will be joined once more by Steve Martin and Martin Short, who return as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam respectively.

The cast for the new season also includes Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd and Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. Nathan Lane, who played Teddy Dimas in the first two seasons, will not be returning however, though the actor didn’t rule out reprising his role in future seasons.

