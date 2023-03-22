‘Only Murders in the Building': Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short Tease Season 3 Wedding (Photos)

Do they sell murder implements in the gift registry?

Looks like we’re going to find out, because Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short showed some behind the scenes pictures of themselves dressed in wedding attire on the season three set of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Is there a wedding on the horizon? It’s unknown at this point, but the photos they posted suggested someone — Mabel, maybe? — is getting married in the building. Martin posted the picture Twitter and showed him arm locked with Gomez. “Guess what just happened!” he said.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

A few minutes later, Martin posted another picture on Twitter. This time, it’s Gomez and Short standing next to each other in wedding attire with the caption “Turns out this happened, too.”

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Gomez went to Instagram to post herself in the wedding dress as she wore big white boots and holding up a Coca-Cola in her hand. Her caption was just as cryptic, writing “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work.”

It’s a tantalizing new detail about Season 3, especially since details have been carefully meted out. , it was announced Meryl Streep is joining the cast — delightful, even if we don’t know what role she’s playing.

Nevertheless, the pictures Gomez, Martin, and Short are the first big visuals that hint at the actual story. Now if they could just let us know when Season 3 actually comes out?