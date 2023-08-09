‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 contains a cast of heavy hitters joining the staple trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Each addition drives this season’s murder mystery, particularly Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, whose second and certain death earns him consideration on the murder podcast.

Also entering the puzzle this season is Meryl Streep as aspiring actress Loretta Durkin, who auditions and gets cast in the role of The Nanny by Oliver himself in his new play. All her life she has been waiting to hear the words he says to her after she finishes her monologue. Ben Glenroy brings some interesting people along with him — mainly his manager and adopted brother Dickey (Jeremy Shamos) and his cameraman Tobert (Jesse Williams). Kimber (Ashley Park) acts in the play as well.

Here’s a complete “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 cast and character guide:

Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin)

Charles has come a long way since Season 1 of the Hulu comedy series. From learning that his girlfriend Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan) murdered Tim Kono in Season 1 to processing some trauma from his father in Season 2, he is now happily dating his makeup and hair stylist Joy (Andrea Martin) from “Brazzos.” The reboot of his iconic role stifled the older guy at first, but he reclaimed the character he helped establish. In Season 3, he acts in Oliver’s play.

Steve Martin has starred and written on projects such as “The Jerk,” “Three Amigos” (1986), “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987), “Parenthood” (1989), and “Father of the Bride” (1991). He has won five Grammys, an Emmy and an honorary Oscar.

Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building” (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Oliver Putnam (Martin Short)

Oliver gets another chance at making a splash on Broadway when he gets a last-minute call to write and direct a play starring Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), but his hope suffers with the events surrounding Glenroy. Last season, Oliver discovered that his neighbor and patron Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) is actually his son Will’s (Ryan Broussard) biological father, but Will affirmed Oliver as the only father he’s ever known.

The Canadian actor has starred in film, television, and theater, earning two Emmys and one Tony. Short’s filmography includes “Saturday Night Live,” “Innerspace” (1987) and co-starring with Steve Martin before “Only Murders,” in “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride.”

Selena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez)

Mabel Mora first bonded with Charles and Oliver over Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma” true crime podcast on that fateful night back in Season 1. Mabel lives in her Aunt’s unit in The Arconia, and she has artistic talent. She’s also honed her investigative skills the past two seasons, seeming to be the one most invested in Ben Glenroy’s murder this time around.

Former child star Selena Gomez is most known for her work on “Barney and Friends” (2002-2004) and then “Wizards of Waverly Place.” (2007-2012) While on the latter series, she began a music career. After her time at Disney, Gomez continued making music, earning a Grammy nomination in 2022. The actress abruptly pivoted from the Disney “brand” to more adult projects, including A24’s “Spring Breakers” (2012) and producing Netflix’s “Thirteen Reasons Why” (2017-2020). Her documentary “My Mind & Me” was released on Apple TV+ late in 2022.

Paul Rudd in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3(Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd)

Egotistical A-list actor Ben Glenroy makes life for others around him difficult when he sucks the energy and spotlight away from them. Managed by his adopted brother Dickey, Ben shot to fame in part due to the “CoBro” films, in which he plays a superhero who transforms into a giant snake to save the world. He is set to star in Oliver’s play, “Death Rattle” as the investigator until he dies getting pushed down an Arconia elevator shaft after he gets life-threatening poison pumped out of his system that nearly killed him the first time.

Paul Rudd is known for playing Scott Lang, or Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also appeared as Mr. Anderson in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), Peter Klaven in “I Love You, Man” (2009) and Josh in “Clueless.” TV credits include Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door,” “Escape from Virtual Island,” “Living with Yourself” and “Reno 911!”

Loretta (Meryl Streep)in “Only Murders in the Building” (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep)

Meryl Streep, the record holder for the most Oscar nominations (she has 21) graces, Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” with her presence as aspiring actress Loretta Durkin. Oliver immediately sees her talent and casts her as the Nanny in his play.

Streep has won Oscars for her work in “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “The Iron Lady” (2011). More recently, she has starred in “Extrapolations” as Eve, “Don’t Look Up” as President Orlean, “The Prom” as Dee Dee Allen and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” as Aunt March. She was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Kate Graham in “The Post” (2018). Earlier roles that bolstered her fame include “Heartburn” (1986), Julia Child in “Julie & Julia” (2009), Donna in “Mamma Mia!” and Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). She is known for TV roles like Mary Louise Wright in “Big Little Lies.

Tobert (Jesse Williams) in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Tobert (Jesse Williams)

Tobert, yes, like Robert but with a “T” is Ben Glenroy’s documentarian. He follows the actor around, filming his daily life, including the beginnings of his involvement in Oliver’s play.

Jesse Williams has made headlines for his role in “Take Me Out” on Broadway. He also played Dr. Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy.” He played Holden in “The Cabin in the Woods” (2011), Eddie Quinlan in “Brooklyn’s Finest” and Leo in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2008). He plays Joe Ryan in “Little Fires Everywhere” and Dr. Jackson Avery in “Station 19.”

Ashley Park in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Kimber (Ashley Park)

Kimber has also been cast in Oliver’s play, which is called “Death Rattle.” She also has many side hustles to keep up with the cost of living in New York City. Ashley Park has recently appeared in “Joy Ride” (2023) as Audrey, and she starred in “Beef” as Naomi. She also became known for her singing as Mindy Chen in the Netflix soap series, “Emily in Paris.”

Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3(Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton)

Howard, a constantly disgruntled Arconia resident, forces his way into the role of Oliver’s Assistant Director for “Death Rattle.” He knows the drill of the murder mysteries by now, having witnessed the trio’s attempts to solve the first two. Howard loves cats, and he has recently entered a relationship with Jonathan (Jason Veasey).

Michael Cyril Creighton is an actor and writer known for playing Patrick in “High Maintenance” (2016), Joe Crowley in “Spotlight” (2015) and his written series “Jack in a Box” (2009). He also appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Mel, “New Amsterdam” as Ken Podolsky, “A League of Their Own” as Henry, “Blue Bloods” as Jonathan, “Dexter: New Blood” as Fred Jr. and “Dash & Lily” as Jeff the Elf.

Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor) in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3(Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Donna (Linda Edmond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor)

Donna and Cliff are financing Oliver’s play. Donna loves to co-credit her son, Cliff, as this is his first big production. They have an interesting relationship. Linda Edmond played Candace Fortner in “The Patient,” Clara Barton in “The Gilded Age,” Gloria in “Causeway” and Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven in “Succession.” Wesley Taylor has a Broadway background. He has also appeared in TV shows like “Indoor Boys,” “The Good Wife” and “It Could Be Worse.”

