The Only Lightweight Jackets You Need This Fall Are Under $50 at Amazon

Shop plaid shackets and denim styles, starting at $24.

No clue what to wear right now? You’re not alone. Fall’s official start date is merely days away on Septemeber 23, which means we’ve officially entered the most awkward sartorial period of the year; thick coats feel too heavy, breezy dresses are too light, and brisk mornings quickly turn into sweaty afternoons. Luckily, lightweight jackets — AKA the perfect solution for in-between weather — are on Amazon for less than $50 right now.

Since the retailer is overflowing with transitional pieces, I narrowed down the impressive selection to the seven shackets shoppers love most. Below, you’ll find versatile denim styles, fashion-forward bombers, and cozy button-down options you can wear with anything in your fall outfit rotation. The best part? Prices start at just $24.

Shop Amazon Shackets Under $50:

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

$61

$47

No autumn wardrobe is complete without a trusty denim jacket; that’s why I’m snagging this oversized style from Dokotoo while it’s marked down to $47. It’s sold in 24 colorways, and it’s made from a comfortable and breathable cotton blend. As Amazon’s number one best-selling denim jacket, the pick is clearly loved by shoppers; one reviewer called it the “best jacket ever” since it “goes with anything,” and someone else confirmed it’s “comfortable and flattering,” and “fits perfectly.” Not sold yet? Take it from another customer who called the fall staple “light but warm,” advising “if you’re thinking about buying it, do it.”

Merokeety Oversized Shacket

$60

$39

This Merokeety shacket has already made its way into my shopping cart thanks to its elevated style and cozy, relaxed fit. On sale for $21 off its original price, the overshirt is sold in 12 fall-ready colorways, making it the perfect layering piece to pair with autumn dresses and chunky knits. One reviewer called the shacket’s quality “outstanding,” adding that it’s “so soft” and “well worth the price.” And, someone else said it “dresses up” and “dresses down,” plus it’s “very comfortable” and “super cute,” which is all you can ask for in a $39 jacket. Another shopper even said it’s so cozy, they “want to wear it 24/7.”

Automet Waffle Knit Button Down

$35

In my book, crisp fall days and cozy waffle knit material go hand in hand. So naturally, I have my eye on this Automet find that’s less than $40. The shacket has a stylish and snuggly waffle texture, and it's made from a warm blend of cotton and polyester. I’m snagging the fall must-have in the versatile cream shade, but it’s sold in a range of six additional colorways. I plan to throw it on with jeans and boots, or dress it down with my favorite loungewear pieces this season; regardless of how I style it, I know it’s bound to become a mainstay in my comfy outfit rotation. And, I’m not the only fan of the piece; it’s Amazon’s number one new release in the casual jacket department, so you may want to grab it before it sells out.

Head to Amazon to snag these lightweight jackets while they’re still less than $50 ahead of fall’s official start date.

Trendy Queen Flannel Shacket

$43

$26

Shewin Casual Shacket

$35

$24

Mirol Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket

$60

$33

Luvamia Plaid Shacket

$39

$38

