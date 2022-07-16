Only Kemi Badenoch can stop Penny Mordaunt, say backers as they woo Liz Truss supporters

Christopher Hope
·4 min read
Kemi Badenoch - Victoria Jones/PA
Kemi Badenoch - Victoria Jones/PA

Supporters of Kemi Badenoch are urging Brexiteers to come over from Liz Truss’s camp, claiming their candidate is best placed to beat Penny Mordaunt and take second place in the Tory leadership contest.

MPs backing Ms Badenoch have been emboldened by what was seen as a poor showing by Ms Truss in the first televised debate on Channel 4 on Friday night, with the Foreign Secretary ranked by polls as the weakest performer.

The charm offensive was bearing fruit on Saturday night when Adam Afriyie, one of the 28 “Spartan” Tories who fought Theresa May’s Brexit deal, announced that he was backing Mrs Badenoch.

A further three Brexiteer MPs who had backed Suella Braverman, the former European Research Group chairman, before she was voted out of the race are understood to be considering switching to Mrs Badenoch.

Mrs Badenoch’s supporters are hoping she can build on that momentum with a strong performance in Sunday night’s second televised debate on ITV.

The news came as she made an unashamed pitch to Right-wing Tories in an article for The Telegraph, calling for a cut in immigration to ease the pressures on housing and the NHS.

One Red Wall Tory who backs Mrs Badenoch said Ms Truss’s performance in the Channel 4 debate had forced a rethink for some Tories trying to stop Ms Mordaunt from making the final two .

The MP said: “The feedback I am getting from colleagues is that Liz was incredibly poor. A lot of the new voters who jumped across last week are now having second thoughts. The pro-Liz lot who do not like Penny went to Liz to stop Penny from getting into the final two. Now they are having second thoughts.”

Four Conservative MPs are understood to be switching to Mrs Badenoch. The MP said: “There is going to be movement from Liz towards Kemi. Liz would have liked to be in the position this weekend when she can squeeze the Kemi vote – now the Kemi campaign is more likely to be on the offensive in going after Liz Truss’s supporters.

“She [Ms Truss] was the worst performer out of the five – all the polling shows that. There is real concern she is going to be the next Theresa May. Her performance was incredibly wooden, and there is a sense that she is least likely to win a general election out of the five candidates.

“Truss’s strategy this week has been to unite the Right – she won’t unite the Right. Right now, I can’t see how Liz Truss gets to the final two.”

One Brexiteer Tory MP who had now decided to back Mrs Badenoch rather than Ms Truss told The Telegraph: “Liz was just c---. It was just scary.

“Kemi wins on all fronts. In front of Keir Starmer, he says: ‘Racist Tories,’ she says: ‘That doesn’t work’. He says: ‘Rich Tories, they don't understand working class families,’ that doesn’t work – she has got three kids. She just says: ‘Well, Sir Keir’ and it is game, set and match.”

The news came as a new poll of Tory party members made Mrs Badenoch the clear favourite after her strong showing in the debate.

The poll of 850 members, by the ConservativeHome website on Saturday, put Ms Badenoch in the lead on 31 per cent, up from 19 per cent last Monday.

Ms Truss was second on 20 per cent, up from 11 per cent, while backing for Ms Mordaunt stalled, with her support falling from 20 per cent to 18 per cent. Rishi Sunak was in fourth place on 17 per cent, up from 12 per cent last Monday, while Tom Tugendhat was fifth on 10 per cent, up from seven per cent.

Lee Rowley, the Tory MP helping to run Ms Badenoch’s campaign, told The Telegraph: “Kemi enjoyed last night’s debate. Of course she’s having lots of conversations with colleagues as she wants them to support her message of change.”

In a statement to The Telegraph on Saturday night, Mr Afriyie, the MP for Windsor since 2005, said: “I honestly believe that Kemi is our only hope for connecting with people and winning an election.”

Mrs Badenoch was now best placed to pick up votes, with Mr Tugendhat expected to finish in last place at the third round of voting on Monday, he said.

In her article for The Telegraph, Mrs Badenoch said “Government should do less, better.” She linked cutting immigration to taking pressure off housing, saying: “Building more homes while doing nothing to bring immigration down is like running up the down escalator.

“We’ll never get to where we need to with that approach, and we won’t persuade people to accept more homes if it is being done due to immigration failures. If we can bring immigration down to a sustainable level, we can then protect green spaces for our children and precious agricultural land.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • De Grasse narrowly advances to world 100-metre semifinals with late surge

    EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Phillies' Thomson becomes first Canadian to manage big-league game in home country

    TORONTO — Philadelphia skipper Rob Thomson became the first Canadian to manage a Major League Baseball game in his home country when the Phillies played the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The native of Sarnia, Ont., has served as interim manager since Joe Girardi was fired June 3 after a 22-29 start. "It's great to be home. I love coming back here," Thomson said in a pre-game availability at Rogers Centre. "I love the ballpark, especially when the roof is open. I'm going to have a lot of fa