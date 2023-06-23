Only Katie Holmes Could Make a Cold Shoulder Sweater Look This Cool

Katie Holmes may be known for her understated style, but that doesn't mean she can't experiment with her clothes, too.

While out and about in New York City today, the Dawson's Creek alum had a fresh take on her signature minimalist uniform, relying on her typical neutral color palette but zhuzhing it up a bit with some unexpected silhouettes.

First, she made the case for adding knit to your summer wardrobe by wearing a ribbed knit sweater with wavy black-and-white horizontal stripes. Holmes's bold sweater also revived the cold shoulder trend, with two gaping holes placed on the top half of the sleeves. She color coordinated with a woven Kate Spade tote bag, which had a splashy black-and-white scalloped pattern on the front and back. Then, she finished off the look with straight-leg jeans with a raw hem and shiny black loafers.

Shutterstock

Holmes had another major knit moment last night while attending the opening reception for the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water for Chocolate.

She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a knit black tank maxi dress from Chloé's fall/winter 2023 runway. The piece featured distressed swaths of the cashmere silk wool mesh, exposing holes near the torso and legs. To accessorize, she carried a black Chloé clutch and wore sequined Miu Miu ballet flats.

In an interview with Bazaar.com last year, the actor got candid about the pressure to dress up as a public figure.

“We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she said. "I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good.”

