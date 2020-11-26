Only half of EPL clubs allowed fans when restrictions eased

·2 min read

LONDON — Only half of the Premier League stadiums — mainly in London — will be allowed the return of some fans when coronavirus restrictions are relaxed next week, according to new government measures announced Thursday.

Another 10 top division clubs are in areas classified as the highest risk for COVID-19 infections so will remain closed to spectators, including Manchester sides United and City.

Even stadiums that can partially reopen will only have home fans, who will be asked to keep to social distancing and avoid close contact like hugging.

Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed into games at Liverpool and Everton from Wednesday because the region has been placed into tier two.

That is the same classification for London, providing entry for up to 2,000 fans at Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, and on the south-coast for Brighton and Southampton.

That means Arsenal will be allowed to reopen the Emirates Stadium for the Europa League home match against Rapid Vienna next Thursday.

“While we appreciate that reduced capacity matches will be far from being ‘back to normal’, we can’t wait to welcome our fans back home for what will be a historic moment for the club," Arsenal said in a statement.

Manchester United's home game the previous night on Dec. 2 in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain — the day the national lockdown ends — will still be shut for spectators. But United will play in front of fans in London at West Ham on Dec. 2, which will be the first Premier League game since March to have any crowd.

The other clubs in tier three areas and closed to spectators are: Aston Villa, West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester and Burnley.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said it is unfair to allow fans to return on a partial basis.

“It shouldn’t be about the category, or the consequences of being in a category, it should be about trying to maintain the competition as equal as possible with things that are controllable,” Bielsa said. “The presence of fans has an effect on the results. What the organization says is people who are from places where there’s a higher risk of infection, it means they will be penalized.”

Up to 4,000 spectators are permitted to elite sports events in tier one areas but they are currently only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly which have no professional football teams.

Fans have been largely shut out of sports events in England since March when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. More than 56,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Britain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

    Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Blaming Brady, Respect the Raiders & Bench Wentz | More Football

    The More Football crew dives into the Buccaneers' issues on offense, examine Taysom Hill's impressive start and discuss why Carson Wentz has full support from the Eagles despite his poor play.

  • Report: Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in ongoing team outbreak

    The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Imagining NFL players as Thanksgiving dishes | FFSK

    In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.

  • Canadian runner Seccafien overcomes mental anguish of 2 Australian lockdowns

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Warriors granted $9.3 million exception for injured Klay Thompson

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.