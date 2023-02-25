Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Beacon Lighting Group's (ASX:BLX) Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Beacon Lighting Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.043 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.093 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Beacon Lighting Group has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of A$1.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Beacon Lighting Group is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 66% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Beacon Lighting Group's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Beacon Lighting Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Beacon Lighting Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 27% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Beacon Lighting Group worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Beacon Lighting Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 53% and 66% respectively. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Beacon Lighting Group is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group you should be aware of.

