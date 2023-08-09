Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Eli Lilly's shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Eli Lilly has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $521.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Eli Lilly has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Eli Lilly is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 93% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Eli Lilly paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Eli Lilly to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Eli Lilly has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Eli Lilly has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Eli Lilly an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 93% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Eli Lilly from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Eli Lilly, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly you should be aware of.

