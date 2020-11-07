Only Four Days Left To Cash In On ArcBest's (NASDAQ:ARCB) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

ArcBest's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.32 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ArcBest has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $33.31. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ArcBest's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ArcBest is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 6.3% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that ArcBest's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that ArcBest's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ArcBest has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ArcBest? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy ArcBest today.

So while ArcBest looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ArcBest that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

