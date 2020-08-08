Only Four Days Left To Cash In On AGCO's (NYSE:AGCO) Dividend

It looks like AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

AGCO's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AGCO has a trailing yield of approximately 0.9% on its current stock price of $68.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 90% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 12% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. AGCO's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 31% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, AGCO has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. AGCO is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy AGCO for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about AGCO from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on AGCO, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with AGCO and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

