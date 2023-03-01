Only Four Days Left To Cash In On BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Dividend

It looks like BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase BlackRock's shares on or after the 6th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$5.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$20.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that BlackRock has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $689.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BlackRock's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BlackRock is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see BlackRock earnings per share are up 2.4% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BlackRock has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Should investors buy BlackRock for the upcoming dividend? BlackRock has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in BlackRock as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with BlackRock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BlackRock you should know about.

