Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray reveals his lung cancer is ‘cured’

Patrick Murray (Rex Features)

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has said his lung cancer is cured and has thanked Sir David Jason for his support.

The 65-year-old, who appeared in 20 episodes of the beloved sitcom as Mickey Pearce, said he was “over the moon” at the news, adding that a tumour in his liver is “shrinking” in response to treatment.

He told the Sun newspaper: “I don’t drink now so I’m not going down the pub to celebrate — a salad and a sparkling water is more my thing.

“I’ve had so many messages from my old Only Fools pals, like David Jason, when I revealed me diagnoses. I was really touched by that.”

The star was first diagnosed with cancer in July last year and revealed the news to fans earlier this year.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he thanked fans for their “lovely messages” and revealed that he had an operation in October to remove the lung tumour and had chemotherapy to help prevent the cancer returning.

During the chemo, another tumour was discovered in his liver, he said, but luckily, it was unconnected to the lung cancer and treatable.

He had a procedure called TACE to deal with it, which is where the blood supply to a tumour is blocked after anti-cancer drugs are given in blood vessels near the tumour.

“Last friday l saw my oncologist. She told me the lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking,” he said.

“It's not over yet, but as you can imagine I am over the moon with this latest news.”

Murrayl anded roles in big-screen productions, including The Firm and Curse Of The Pink Panther, after the sitcom ended, and later retired from acting to become a taxi driver in Kent.