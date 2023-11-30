Only Fools And Horses voted greatest comedy series of all time

Only Fools And Horses has topped a list of comedies. (PA/Alamy) (AJ Pics)

Only Fools And Horses has been voted the greatest comedy series of all time by adults in Britain.

The classic sitcom about the adventures of Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and their schemes to get rich beat the likes of Friends and The Simpsons in the Prime Video list, with 51% of people picking it as their top choice.

In Norwich, the show proved to be so popular that a whopping 80% voted for it, while 66% of those from Cambridge did the same.

The sitcom classic also ranked top for Londoners (35%) with The Big Bang Theory a close second (24%).

Other side-splitting series that fared well in the survey of 1000 people included Blackadder, which was in second place, and US comedy Friends, which was third.

The Top 10 greatest comedy series of all time:

Only Fools And Horses (51%)

Blackadder (28%)

Friends (25%)

The Vicar Of Dibley (21%)

Dad’s Army (19%)

Mr Bean (19%)

Father Ted (18%)

The Simpsons (18%)

The Office UK (18%)

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em (16%)

Only Fools And Horses was massive hit

Only Fools And Horses aired from 1981 to 2003 and was a huge hit, often topping polls of the best ever comedies.

Seven series were originally broadcast on BBC One.

There were also several Christmas specials, up until the end of the series in 2003.

Reboot rumours

Over the years there has been talk about whether the much-loved sitcom could ever be brought back.

However, Jason has previously suggested it isn’t on the cards.

He told Digital Spy in 2020 that the show was “a team effort”, saying it wasn’t just about Del and Rodney but also the peripheral characters.

"You're hard pressed to replace all those characters who have endeared themselves into the heart of your audience today,” he said.

“So it would be a very dangerous journey to take, so my answer to that is, don't try."

Musical version?

However, there could be another way the show could return.

Earlier this year Paul Whitehouse – who played both Grandad and Uncle Albert in the West End musical production of the comedy – suggested that it could be rebooted on TV.

He told The Sun: "We'd love to do a TV version of the stage show and we think it would work well."

