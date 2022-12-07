The only five party hairstyles to know this season

Amy Francombe
·5 min read
(EveningStandardPartyHair)
(EveningStandardPartyHair)

Holiday season is here — a time for OTT party frocks, statement makeup, overflowing social calendars and, of course, spectacular hair.

“The hairstyle is the thing that really elevates a look, pulls everything together and creates that real glamorous party feeling,” says celebrity hair stylist Sarah Necia who has worked with Euphoria actress Alexa Demie and Dita Von Teese. “Start by thinking about what speaks to you and your look,” she recommends. “Is it old Hollywoodglamour with strong sculptural shapes and lines? Or is it a sharp clean up-do that emphasises the neckline?”

Whatever it is, it can be hard to fit in a salon trip amid heaving festive to-do lists, so here are the expert DIY tips and tricks to help you make an entrance this Christmas.

The big bouncy 70 blow out

Thanks to influencers such as Matilda Djerf, whose hair has been the subject of countless magazine articles, fluffy hair is officially in. In fact hairstylist Sharleen Oldaker says the 70s blowout, first made famous by Farrah Fawcett, is one of the most popular hairstyles asked for at Salon Sloane. But it’s just as easy to achieve at home. To do so, Queer Eye host and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness stresses that, “first and foremost, you should always use heat protection. In my career I have had so many clients who have asked me not to apply any product because they want their blow dry to last longer,” he continues, “but in reality, not putting any product on hair and then heat styling is the quickest way to prevent a blow dry from lasting.”

He recommends a silicone-free heat protectant like JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum (£25; spacenk.com) that doesn’t build up on the hair, while Oldaker’s go-to heat protectant is Sisley’s La Creme 230 (£72; sisley-paris.com).

Once you’ve spritzed your hair with adequate heat protection, “rough dry hair till 90% dry then blow dry hair forward, from the parting through to the hairline, so that when you brush through you have more volume away from your face and a smoother finish,” says Oldaker, who recommends using heated rollers, like the Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers (£50, lookfantastic.com) for a more Hollywood glamour finish. Alternatively, styling tools like the viral Dyson airwrap (£499; dyson.co.uk) and the SteamPod 4 (£299; amazon.co.uk) create salon worthy fluffy hair at home.

The modern 60s do

First made famous by the likes of Swedish-American actress Ann-Margret and French IT girl Bridget Bardot, the voluminous Sixties half updo has had a modern resurgence this year thanks to Florence Pugh’s iconic tresses in Don’t Worry Darling. The look, which comprises a mini beehive and soft cascading bangs that frame the face, can easily be achieved at home without a hair chop. “Clip in bangs and a topper hairpiece can work wonders,” says Necia, who recommends Cliphair (cliphair.co.uk) for all your hair extension needs. Or alternatively, gently tease the crown of your hair using a boar bristle brush — like Tangle Teezer’s The Back Combing Hairbrush (£12; lookfantastic.com) — and gather the top half of your hair into a low ponytail for a low-effort version.

The sleek pony-tail

If you’re planning on wearing a party frock with a statement neckline, then a sleek ponytail is a must. “Poker straight high ponytails will continue to be popular as they provide polish to big occasion hairstyles as well as everyday looks, smartening up casual weekend wear or communicating at work that you ‘mean business,” agrees Oldaker. To achieve a red carpet-ready ponytail at home, start by blow-drying your, hair working in the direction of the ponytail to make it ultra smooth and snatched. Next secure the ponytail tight to the head using a bungee cord hair tie for extra hold and apply some light gel around the hairline to clean away any flyaways. Finally, apply some Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil (£28; lookfantastic.com) on the ends of the hair for a glossy, sleek look.

Hollywood waves

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Command the room with a Hollywood wave — the go-to style of sirens and movie stars alike. To achieve the demure look, Necia recommends prepping the night before. “Apply a small amount of strong hold mousse to two inch sections of your hair and set in velcro rollers,” says Necia, who recommends Kérastase Styling Mousse Bouffant (£30; lookfantastic.com) or WELLA Professionals Eimi Extra-Volume Strong Hold Volumizing Mousse (£15; amazon.co.uk). “The magic happens in the brush out the next morning. Use a large cushion bristle nylon mix brush to brush through the curls, sculpting and shaping with your hands and just a touch of light hold hairspray as you go. Finish with a comb and strong hold hairspray to set everything.”

Or alternatively, the lazy girls can commission Necia to make one of her highly sought after wigs for a hassle free, heat free instant hairstyle. To apply, she recommends watching a YouTube tutorial but the process is essentially applying a wig cap, placing the wig with the hairnet still on, then trimming and glueing the lace front.

Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise!

A velvet bow can make a party look - as seen on Margot Robbie (Getty Images)
A velvet bow can make a party look - as seen on Margot Robbie (Getty Images)

Both Necia and Oldaker believe statement pieces like bows and veils can add detail and dazzle to an outfit. “Take a simple slick back pony and dress it up by adding a velvet bow, or add an elegant beret or luxurious embellished headband to a soft brushed out set to up the glam. Even a few glittery stars add a touch of sparkle to natural curls and transport a look to the heyday of Studio 54,” says Necia. Go for Anthropologie’s velvet chainmail bow (£22; anthropologie.com), Nasty Gal’s pink hair bow (£12; nastygal.com), or treat yourself to a Miu Miu embellished velvet bow barrette (£225; mytheresa.com)

Rhinestones are also a must this time a year. They’re easy to apply, inherently festive, and, most importantly, when it comes to how to wear them, there are no rules. Just dab a strong hold hair gel on the back of each gem and adhere it anywhere you want some glitz.

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six